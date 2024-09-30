3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 9/30/2024, According to Top Analysts 

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

HealthEquity (HQY) – HealthEquity is a financial technology and business services company that is designated as a non-bank health savings trustee by the Internal Revenue Service. Today, J.P. Morgan analyst Anne Samuel maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $106. In the last three months, both Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 30%.

Permian Resources (PR) – This oil and gas exploration and production company develops crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Yesterday, Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $19. In the last three months, 10 out of the 11 Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Altogether, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of over 39%.

Talos Energy (TALO) – This energy company is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. On Friday, Benchmark Co. analyst Subash Chandra assigned a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $20. In the last three months, all four Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 62%.

Who Are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

Disclosure

