3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 9/20/2024, According to Top Analysts 

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

H&E Equipment Services (HEES) – H&E Equipment Services is a rental equipment company. Today, Bank of America analyst Sherif El-Sabbahy reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $60. In the last three months, four of the five Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. The average 12-month price target for HEES stock implies an upside of about 27%.

Clearway Energy (CWEN) – Clearway Energy develops and operates clean energy projects. Today, Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin Smith initiated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $35. In the last three months, all the three Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, the average of their 12-month price targets implies an upside of about 23%.

Permian Resources (PR) – Permian Resources is focused on the development of high-return oil and natural gas properties. Today, Piper Sandler analyst Mark Lear reiterated a Buy rating on PR stock with a price target of $21. In the last three months, nine out of the 10 Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Altogether, the average of their 12-month price targets implies an upside of about 34%.

Who Are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

