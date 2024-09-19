3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 9/19/2024, According to Top Analysts 

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by Top-ranking Analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) – CrowdStrike is a cybersecurity company focused on endpoint protection. Today, Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $290. In the last three months, the stock has received 29 ratings from Top analysts, including 24 Buys. The average 12-month price target for CRWD stock implies an upside of about 22%.

Talos Energy (TALO) – Talos Energy is an energy company focused on upstream exploration and production. Today, Mizuho analyst Nitin Kumar initiated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $16. In the last three months, all the three Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, the average of their 12-month price targets implies an upside of over 47%.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) – BioMarin aims to develop innovative therapies for rare diseases with defined genetic defects. Today, Barclays analyst Gena Wang reaffirmed a Buy rating on BMRN stock with a price target of $110. In the last three months, 11 out of 13 Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Altogether, the average of their 12-month price targets implies an upside of over 52%.

Who Are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.