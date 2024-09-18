3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 9/18/2024, According to Top Analysts 

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today's top stock picks, according to analysts.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH) – Longboard Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel drugs for neurological diseases. Today, H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $80. In the last three months, the stock has received five unanimous Buy ratings. The average 12-month price target for LBPH stock implies an upside of over 121%.

Revolution Medicines (RVMD) – Revolution Medicines is focused on developing innovative targeted therapies for patients living with RAS-addicted cancer. Yesterday, Piper Sandler analyst Joseph Catanzaro reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $57. In the last three months, all the six Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, the average of their 12-month price targets implies an upside of about 31%.

Uber Technologies (UBER) – Uber is a ride-hailing and food delivery platform. Yesterday, Bank of America analyst Justin Post reaffirmed a Buy rating on UBER stock with a price target of $88. In the last three months, 28 out of 29 Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Altogether, the average of their 12-month price targets implies an upside of about 21.1%.

Who Are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

