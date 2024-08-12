3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 8/12/2024, According to Top Analysts 

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

ConocoPhillips (COP) – ConocoPhillips is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Today, Bernstein analyst Bob Brackett maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $132 price target. In the last three months, 11 out of the 12 Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Altogether, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of over 32%.

Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) – This biopharmaceutical company develops treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Today, H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $50. In the last three months, all six Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of more than 95%.

Pagaya Technologies (PGY) – This fintech company provides real-time consumer credit assessment solutions. Today, JMP Securities analyst David Scharf reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $25. In the last three months, all five Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 97%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

