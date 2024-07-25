3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 7/25/2024, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Vertiv Holdings (VRT) – Vertiv provides critical infrastructure and digital solutions for data centers. Today, Morgan Stanley analyst Mark Delaney maintained a Buy rating on the stock but decreased the price target to $104 from $116 per share. Interestingly, seven out of the eight Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 28%.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) – The company is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts. Today, Deutsche Numis analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained a Buy rating on the stock but decreased the price target to $55 from $61 per share. Interestingly, six out of the seven Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 36%.

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) – Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank. Yesterday, UBS analyst Mate Nemes maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $20.36. Interestingly, eight out of the 10 Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 31%.

Who Are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.