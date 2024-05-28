3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 5/28/2024, According to Top Analysts 

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by Top-ranking Analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

SouthState Corporation (NYSE:SSB) – This is a financial services company. Today, KBW analyst Catherine Mealor reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $95. In the last three months, four out of the five Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Altogether, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 23%.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) – This is an international sports betting and gambling company. On Friday, Jefferies Analyst James Wheatcroft reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $298.34. In the last three months, five out of the six Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Altogether, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 28%.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) – This is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. On Friday, Northland Securities analyst Greg Gibas assigned a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $50 per share. Interestingly, fifteen out of the sixteen Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 29%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.