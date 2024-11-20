3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 11/20/2024, According to Top Analysts 

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

IAC (IAC) – This media and internet company operates online search engines, mobile applications, and dating platforms. Today, KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $60. In the last three months, six out of the seven Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of over 40%.

Microchip (MCHP) – Microchip provides microcontroller, mixed-signal, analog, and Flash-IP solutions for embedded control applications. Yesterday, Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a price target of $85. In the last three months, 11 out of the 14 Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Altogether, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 35%.

Alibaba (BABA) – This Chinese multinational company offers e-commerce, retail, internet, and technology services. Yesterday, Barclays analyst Jiong Shao maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $130. In the last three months, all 11 Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 46%.

Who Are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

