3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 11/18/2024, According to Top Analysts 

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today's top stock picks, according to analysts.

Alibaba (BABA) – This Chinese multinational company offers e-commerce, retail, internet, and technology services. Today, DBS analyst Tsz Wang maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $146. In the last three months, 11 out of the 12 Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 45%.

BiliBili (BILI) – Bilibili is a Chinese video-sharing platform known for its focus on animated TV shows, gaming, and youth-oriented content. Today, Barclays analyst Jiong Shao reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $24. In the last three months, all four Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Altogether, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of over 20%.

Remitly Global (RELY) – This financial services company provides digital remittance services, enabling international money transfers quickly and securely. Today, Barclays analyst Ramsey El Assal maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $23. In the last three months, all six Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 20%.

