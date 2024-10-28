3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 10/28/2024, According to Top Analysts 

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks' Analyst Top Stocks tool.

Here are today's top stock picks, according to analysts.

Core Scientific (CORZ) – Core Scientific is a blockchain and artificial intelligence infrastructure provider that hosts and manages cryptocurrency mining operations. Today, Jefferies analyst Jonathan Petersen initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a price target of $19. In the last three months, all six Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of over 23%.

Ibotta (IBTA) – Ibotta is an American mobile technology company that offers cashback rewards for shopping at participating retailers and purchasing specific products. Yesterday, Wells Fargo analyst Ken Gawrelski reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $95. In the last three months, all four Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of more than 36%.

Tyra Bioscience (TYRA) – This biotechnology company develops precision medicines to target cancers with known genetic mutations. On Friday, Piper Sandler analyst Christopher Raymond reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $33. In the last three months, three out of the four Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Altogether, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 39%.

Who Are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

