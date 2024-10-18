3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 10/18/2024, According to Top Analysts 

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by Top-ranking Analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Dine Brands Global (DIN) – Dine Brands operates restaurants under two brands: International House of Pancakes (IHOP) and Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar. Today, KeyBanc analyst Eric Gonzalez maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $36. In the last three months, four out of the five Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of over 27%.

DraftKings (DKNG) – This company provides digital sports entertainment and gaming services. Today, Mizuho Securities analyst Benjamin Chalken reiterated a Buy rating on the stock. In the last three months, 19 out of the 20 Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 33%.

Proficient Auto Logistics (PAL) – PAL is a transportation company that provides secure and efficient delivery of vehicles. Yesterday, Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $17. In the last three months, all three Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Altogether, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 115%.

Who Are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.