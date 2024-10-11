3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 10/11/2024, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by Top-ranking Analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Agios Pharma (AGIO) – This is a U.S.-based pharmaceutical company that develops treatments for genetically defined diseases, currently focusing on therapies for hemolytic anemias. Yesterday, Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill initiated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $51. In the last three months, all three Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 29%.

RegenXBio (RGNX) – RegenXBio is a gene therapy company specializing in developing treatments for genetic diseases through its proprietary AAV gene delivery platform. Yesterday, Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill initiated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $18. In the last three months, all two Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 384%.

Imax Corp. (IMAX) –IMAX is a global entertainment technology company known for its immersive cinematic experiences and large-format film presentations. Yesterday, Roth MKM analyst Eric Handler maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $27. In the last three months, all three Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 23%.

Who Are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.





Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.