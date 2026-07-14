3 of the Best Stocks to Buy for Less Than $100 Right Now

Key Points

The stocks on this list trade well below $100 right now.

Netflix is a top growth stock that's down this year but its fundamentals look great.

Pfizer and Verizon Communications are exceptionally high-yielding stocks that provide investors with a lot of value.

10 stocks we like better than Pfizer ›

Buying stocks when they aren't doing well may not seem like an enticing option. But for long-term investors, the goal is where stocks will be years down the road, not where they are today, or even headed in a few weeks or months. That's why, in the long run, buying stocks with strong fundamentals can be a great move, especially when they are trading at discounted prices.

Three stocks that are attractively priced right now and that could have a lot of room to rise higher in the long run are Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ). They're all trading at less than $100, and here's why they can be excellent buys right now.

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Netflix

Normally a top growth stock, streaming company Netflix hasn't been as compelling an investment this year. The market appears to be concerned about where the business may be heading, with its name often involved in rumors relating to potential acquisitions, and co-founder Reed Hastings recently leaving the company.

At around $74 and the stock trading at 24 times its trailing earnings, its valuation is attractive given how strong Netflix's business is. The company has achieved considerable growth over the years, with its revenue totaling $45 billion last year -- which is an increase of 34% from where it was two years ago.

What's even more impressive is that it has grown at a fast rate while also having strong profit margins; its earnings totaled $11 billion last year, which means about 24 cents of every dollar of revenue flows through to the bottom line. Netflix has an excellent business model, and at a reasonable price, it's still a top stock to buy for the long haul.

Pfizer

Healthcare stock Pfizer has effectively been in stock market purgatory for years. No matter how attractive its dividend gets, no matter the acquisitions it makes to bolster its growth prospects, investors appear to have forgotten it even exists. This year, it's down around 3%, despite trading at an already heavily discounted valuation; its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple, based on analyst estimates, is just eight.

It's trading at $24, which is the price you could have bought it at back in 2012. The market may be waiting for proof and confirmation that the business will be in good shape and that its dividend, which yields 7.1%, is really safe in the long run. Acquisitions have bolstered its pipeline, and the company has around 20 key pivotal studies it's starting this year. If it gets even a bit of good news relating to one of its drugs, that could set off a rally for the stock.

Pfizer is a top name in healthcare, and it has demonstrated over the years an ability to innovate and grow. There is some uncertainty ahead for the business, but with Pfizer still expecting to generate solid and stable numbers this year, it's a safer stock than it looks. A rally may not be necessarily around the corner, but with a high dividend yield and a lot of potential upside, this may be an ideal option for long-term investors who are willing to wait and stay the course.

Verizon Communications

Another high-yielding stock that hasn't been getting much love of late is Verizon. It was doing well in the early part of the year, but it's nearly given back all those gains and is now up just around 4% thus far in 2026. At around $42, this is a stock that is another good value option to consider, with its forward P/E multiple also around eight.

Like Pfizer, it too pays a fairly high dividend, with its yield at about 6.7%. This telecom giant is the prototypical boring, long-term holding that can make for an excellent pillar in any portfolio. While it typically generates single-digit growth, it's fairly stable, with the company reporting more than $130 billion in revenue in each of the past three years.

With Verizon recently completing its acquisition of Frontier, its business will grow, and its growth rate is likely to improve as well. It's a leader in telecom, and that's unlikely to change anytime soon, which makes it an excellent long-term buy.

Should you buy stock in Pfizer right now?

Before you buy stock in Pfizer, consider this:

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David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix and Pfizer. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.