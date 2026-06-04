3 of the Best Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Key Points

Microsoft, American Express, and PDD Holdings are strong, quality businesses to invest in for the long term.

Challenging industry conditions and government policy have negatively impacted these stocks this year.

The market may be overreacting to the risks these companies are facing, particularly in the long run.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Investing in growing businesses can be an excellent way to turn a $1,000 investment into much more in the long term. Now, however, may be a tricky time to invest given that valuations for many stocks are through the roof. Finding a good deal out there can be challenging.

However, three stocks that I think are among the best all-around buys right now are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), American Express (NYSE: AXP), and PDD Holdings (NASDAQ: PDD). They can be great stocks to invest $1,000 in today. Although they've been struggling this year, here's why I'm confident they can and will bounce back.

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Microsoft

Microsoft has been a solid blue chip stock to own for decades, which makes what's happened with it this year all the more puzzling. It's been declining along with other software stocks and is down around 10% this year as investors grow overly concerned about artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential to disrupt businesses.

However, I think the concerns are overblown, especially as they pertain to Microsoft. AI may help businesses do more with less and improve efficiency, but there are also trust and reliability issues to consider as well. Microsoft's software is trusted by companies and professionals all over the world, and I just don't see that changing anytime soon. In fact, with AI, it's been enhancing its product offerings. Rather than hurt its business, AI is likely to improve it.

The market is making a mistake when it comes to Microsoft's stock, and that's created an opportunity for investors to buy at a more reasonable valuation. At a forward earnings multiple of 24, Microsoft's value is appealing given its growth prospects and the stability it offers. For long-term investors, this is a stock that you'll definitely want to consider loading up on right now.

American Express

Credit card company American Express is another solid stock to buy today. It has declined by about 16% this year. This may be due to a combination of fears about possible caps on the interest rates that credit cards charge and cryptocurrency reform, but the overall business itself is doing fine. During the first three months of the year, the company's earnings rose by 15%, and card member spending increased by 10%.

I don't like the idea of investing based on what might happen with legislation, simply because it can take a while to take effect, and bills can change drastically along the way. The reality is that credit cards are here to stay. Consumers need and rely on them, and the companies that issue them need to charge high rates to compensate for the risk they're taking on. That's why I wouldn't worry too much about these issues, especially when looking at the long term.

American Express stock looks like an excellent buy today, trading at a forward P/E of only 18, which is less than the S&P 500 average of 22.

PDD Holdings

Rounding out this list is the stock that may be the most underrated these days, and that's PDD Holdings, the company that owns Temu. It's down more than 20% this year as tariffs, trade issues, and other risks related to China weigh on its valuation.

Temu is still among the most visited e-commerce websites in the world. Demand for cheap products is going to remain high, regardless of economic conditions; consumers want deals. The current administration may be taking a tough stance on China and imported products, but that could very well change under the next one. This is where buying shares of PDD Holdings now, while its valuation is low (it trades at a forward P/E of only eight), could be advantageous in the long run.

The company may be encountering challenges in the near term, but its revenue still rose by 11% during the first three months of the year. PDD is another undervalued stock that could generate significant returns for investors in the future.

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American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.