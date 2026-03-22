3 Best States to Retire: Rankings by Quality of Life, Healthcare, Affordability

Key Points

Florida’s climate and low taxes make it the top retirement destination.

California is more expensive, but it’s still attracting affluent retirees.

Texas’s low housing prices and low cost of living are attracting new retirees.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Choosing the right state to retire in can be a tough decision. Some states are more affordable, but they might have a lower quality of life, poorer healthcare facilities, and other issues. So to cut through that noise, take a look at The Motley Fool's Best Places to Retire Index.

In that index, three states rise to the top as the best places to retire: Florida, California, and Texas. However, these three leading states will likely appeal to different types of retirees. Let's review their core strengths and potential weaknesses.

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Why do Florida, California, and Texas top this list?

Our index ranks the quality of life, healthcare facilities, housing costs, cost of living, crime rates, tax rates, and climate of all 50 states on a 1-100 scale. Here's how the top three states scored.

State Quality of Life Healthcare Housing Cost of Living Crime Tax Climate Final Score Florida 55 64 69 79 96 60 98 70 California 100 72 10 37 68 21 85 66 Texas 55 41 81 94 56 65 100 65

The Sunshine State

Florida doesn't have a state income tax and doesn't tax Social Security benefits. It offers highly rated healthcare facilities and 55+ communities, warm year-round weather, and low crime rates. It also provides easy access to beaches, cruises, and international airports.

The top Florida cities for retirees include Fort Lauderdale, St. Augustine, and Quincy. However, all of these locations face unpredictable hurricanes, which can significantly drive up homeowners' insurance premiums, while HOA fees are rising in the most desirable areas. A constant stream of tourists to Orlando's theme parks and Miami's beaches can also clog up the highways and airports during the major holidays.

The Golden State

California has great year-round weather in many areas, high-quality healthcare facilities, and world-famous state parks, beaches, and cultural attractions. But its housing and living costs are among the highest in the nation, and it has the highest state income tax rate (up to 12.3%). On the bright side, it doesn't tax any Social Security benefits.

Crime can also be an issue in several of California's largest urban areas. Annual earthquakes and wildfires are driving up insurance costs, HOA fees are high, and the traffic can be messy. The most highly rated California cities for retirees aren't coastal cities like L.A. and San Francisco -- they're actually inland cities like Sacramento and Modesto, which have much lower housing and living costs.

The Lone Star State

Texas doesn't have a state income tax and doesn't tax Social Security benefits, but it has much higher property taxes (1.3%-1.8%) than Florida and California. It has a lower cost of living and more affordable housing than those two states, but those costs have been rising over the past decade as more businesses and their employees flock to the Lone Star State.

Texas also has harsh summers, unpredictable winters, floods, and tornadoes -- all of which drive up home insurance and energy costs. Moreover, the better healthcare facilities are concentrated in its biggest cities, while many rural areas lack adequate healthcare. Crime can also be an issue in urban centers and rural areas, while wealthier suburbs are much safer. The top retirement cities in Texas include Dallas, Austin, and Killeen.

Which state is right for your retirement?

Each of these states has distinct advantages and disadvantages. Florida and Texas are ideal for retirees seeking lower taxes and lower living expenses. At the same time, California might be more appealing to wealthier retirees who want easy access to top-tier hospitals, national parks, and cultural amenities. Retirees should weigh these pros and cons before making the big move.

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