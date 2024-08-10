3 Best States To Buy Property Before 2025

As the FED’s September 17-18 meeting approaches, hopeful home buyers eagerly anticipate an interest rate cut to make mortgages more affordable. But where should one buy property before 2025 to get the best return on their investment (ROI)?

Real estate investors who keep their eyes on the market such as Doug Greene, owner of Signature Properties, a home-buying company in Philadelphia have extensive experience on this topic.

“If I could do it all over and have it my way, then Pennsylvania wouldn’t even make the cut!” said Greene. “There are many more places across the US that are much more desirable and noteworthy than my home market of Philadelphia.”

GOBankingRates tapped the expertise of Greene and two other real estate professionals about the best states to buy property before 2025.

North Carolina

According to Greene, North Carolina is still a great place to purchase for residence or investment. “People continue to flock to this state in droves because it is accessible, growing and reasonably priced.”

“[Tons of the properties] I purchase in Pennsylvania are because people have decided to move to North Carolina, and since Covid, this state has been a desirable location due to outdoor activities and attractive weather prospects.”

North Carolina is fantastic for investors because it’s a landlord-friendly state and provides a relatively low tax burden on residents and investors alike. What Greene said he loves about North Carolina as an investment is the growing micro-cities and economies that continue to draw in major technology companies and business firms.

“You have hubs being established in and around Raleigh, Charlotte and Durham and the coast is accessible and travel-friendly for long weekend trips for a majority of the year.”

Montana

The last frontier offers scenic beauty and outdoor opportunities in the state of Montana. “It’s a great state to purchase a vacation home, Airbnb as an income opportunity or even as a primary residence if you are so inclined to the slower pace of life,” Greene said.

Greene said you will be impressed with the amount of hiking, fishing, biking, boating and rafting the state of Montana offers. “You’ll have access to some of the most pristine and preserved natural parks.”

With low taxes, purchasing a home in Montana is a great choice because you get a lot for your money. “Depending on the exact property and location, you can expect your dollar to go a lot further in Montana than it would in some other major cities across the US,” said Greene.

Texas

Two real estate professionals agree that Texas is one of the best states to purchase property this year.

“Property values across the state are increasing due to the amount of people continuing to move here from across the country, especially from the East and West Coasts,” Real Estate Agent, Arthur Greenstein at Douglas Elliman said.

“Texas is also home to a high number of Fortune 500 companies, and high-profile companies are continuing to relocate here,” he added.

According to Greenstein, “Texas’ pro-business climate and flourishing job market, and the fact that there is no state income tax makes it appealing to many.”

“The real estate market is booming, and I don’t foresee it stopping anytime soon, making it a wise place to invest in real estate,” Greenstein said.

Is Everything Truly Better in Texas?

Mark Severino, a Dallas Real Estate Investor at Best Texas House Buyers, LLC, and landlord, provides reasons why he believes Texas is the single best state to buy a house before 2025.

Population growth and infrastructure expansion: “Construction is constant and roads and highways are being built to improve traffic flow, which benefits Texans. Older properties are being knocked down and [replaced] with new builds.”

“Therefore, buying a house in Texas this year is a secure investment into the future because it will more than likely be more valuable tomorrow than it is today.”

