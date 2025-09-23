3 Best On-Sale Fall Items To Buy at Target Before They Sell Out

It’s time to say goodbye to another summer and as you wave farewell to the hottest season of the year, prepare to ready for another season: fall sales at Target.

Going into autumn means heading to Target for the best on-sale items for the holidays and the crisp change in weather. You won’t be alone, though, so it’s important to get in on these money-saving deals before they are swept off the shelves.

Here are three of the best on-sale fall items to buy at Target before they sell out.

©Target

Sweatshirt

Price: $15

The Lines founder Natalia Hodgson found a combo outfit from All In Motion at Target with the Women’s Fleece Half Zip Pullover Sweatshirt that is on clearance for $15, $10 off the regular price of $25. This pairs with the Women’s Active Wide-Leg Pants, though these are not on sale.

“For the busy mom on the go, that is rushing in the morning to look presentable but also pack school lunches, homework, walk the dog and take the kids to school, throwing on a matching set, some cute sneakers, accessorizing with some jewelry is the way to go,” Hodgson explained. “It’s fast, easy and you look so put together.”

©Target

Fall Pumpkin Decor

Price: $35.99

Normally, Target has a set of three 9-inch Transpac Brown Harvest Pumpkins listed for $51.99, but during fall you can get 31% off these decorations for your home.

These pumpkins are perfect to get into the Halloween and Thanksgiving season, as well as hanging up in your home, office or classroom all fall long.

©Target

Knit Throw Blanket

Price: $69.56

Fall means that it is going to get cool and a bit chilly, so you’ll want something to keep you cozy and warm as you watch the leaves turn color. Target has you covered — literally — with the Becky Cameron Chunky Knit Throw Blanket.

Right now, this blanket is 46% off, dropping the price down almost in half from its usual $129.99. Now that’s a fall savings you can snuggle up with.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

