3 Best Retail Stocks to Buy Now

Several famous retail brands have filed for bankruptcy this year, including Neiman Marcus and Brooks Brothers. While the coronavirus pandemic has put severe financial strains on the weakest retailers, those that were thriving before should grow stronger through this crisis.

Over the last five years, investors could have at least doubled their money in Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE), Nike (NYSE: NKE), and Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) stock. Here's why these companies will continue to deliver solid returns to investors over the next five years.

Image source: Getty Images.

Five Below

Five Below has made a name for itself based on the appeal of walking into a store and finding almost everything in it -- from gaming accessories to shoes -- is selling for $5 or less. Five Below has 982 locations in 38 states, and it has enough brand awareness that customers take notice when a new store is about to open in their area.

The stock is up 266% over the last five years, but given that management sees room in the U.S. market for more than 2,500 of its stores, it appears to have a long runway for growth.

Due largely to pandemic-related store closures, Five Below's comparable sales fell 12.2% in its fiscal second quarter, which ended Aug. 1. But the company is well on its way to recovery, with comp sales up 6% following the stores' reopening. Virtually all of the chain's stores were open at the end of June.

Management made important investments in infrastructure and e-commerce capabilities during the shutdown that should allow the discount retailer to emerge from this crisis much stronger. E-commerce sales last quarter contributed approximately 2 percentage points -- or, about a third -- to its post-reopening comparable sales growth.

The stock has more than doubled from the lows in March, but at Tuesday's closing price of $122.69, the stock price is down around 6% from where it stood two years ago. As Five Below continues to open new stores and resumes growing profits, it's only a matter of time before the stock breaks out to a new high.

FIVE data by YCharts

Nike

Nike's stock price has doubled in value over the last five years as sneaker culture has expanded and as more people spend more time in activewear. The global athletic wear industry is estimated to be worth around $300 billion. Nike, with $37 billion in annual sales, is only claiming a fraction of that market. It's a highly fragmented and growing industry, two factors that should allow Nike to keep growing its sales for a long time.

The pandemic has obviously been a headwind for Nike -- sales fell 38% year over year last quarter due to store closures. But it could have been a lot worse if it had not in recent years made significant investments in e-commerce and building direct relationships with customers. The company's digital sales grew by 75% year over year, to account for 30% of total revenue. Management expects that digital channels will eventually account for 50% of its business.

The continued expansion of Nike's digital business offers it a major opportunity to improve gross margins and could fuel long-term growth in profits. The stock looks expensive, trading at its highest price-to-sales ratio in the last 10 years. But with Nike centering its entire business around direct connections with customers, including opening new digitally enabled mono-brand stores, the prospects for high growth in digital sales and improvement in margins may justify that pricey valuation.

Best Buy

As society gets more digital-centric and tech savvy, Best Buy is only becoming more relevant in retail. Through its consultation program and Geek Squad, it has distinguished itself from online competitors through the quality of its in-home advice and tech support.

The massive surge in the number of people working from home played to Best Buy's strengths. In its most recently reported quarter, comparable-store sales grew by 1.6%. That might not seem like much, but it's impressive given that stores were open by appointment only for the first six weeks of the period. Overall, it highlights the strong demand for at-home essentials, such as computers and related devices, appliances, and tablets, which were the largest drivers of the chain's sales.

Management is not providing guidance, given that the pandemic is still a fluid situation, but sales were up 20% through the first three weeks of the company's fiscal third quarter. There was a significant increase in new customers last quarter, and management expects these will become more loyal than the new customers it was drawing in before the pandemic.

Like Five Below and Nike, Best Buy is also positioning itself for robust e-commerce growth going forward. Total domestic online sales soared 240% year over year during the quarter, and management expects digital sales to comprise a higher percentage of customers' shopping activity in a post-pandemic world.

Don't think Best Buy is a has-been retail stock. Its shares delivered a 190% return for investors over the last five years. While Five Below and Nike are priced like typical growth stocks with high valuations, Best Buy sports a modest P/E ratio of 16.9 and offers a dividend that currently yields 2%. That all makes Best Buy a perfect retail stock for value hunters.

