3 Best-Rated Diversified Bond Mutual Funds for Steady Returns

Mutual funds having significant exposure to diversified bonds are excellent choices for investors seeking steady returns with a relatively low level of risk. Investing in funds that maintain a portfolio of bonds issued across a wide range of market sectors also reduces sector-specific risk.

Moreover, investing in diversified bond funds is preferred to individual bond investing, as building a portfolio of the second type may prove relatively more expensive. A higher level of liquidity also makes diversified bond funds more attractive.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked diversified bond mutual funds, namely BlackRock Floating Rate Income Fund BFRAX, Goldman Sachs Strategic Income Fund GSZAX, Nuveen Preferred Securities & Income Fund NPSAX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Fund seeks floating rate income by investing most of its net assets in floating rate investments and other investments with similar economic characteristics. BFRAX advisors may also purchase, without limitation, participations or assignments in senior floating-rate loans or second-lien floating-rate loans.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 4.9%. As of the end of October 2023, BFRAX had 64.2% of its assets invested in Miscellaneous Bonds.

Goldman Sachs Strategic Income Fund invests most of its assets, in a diversified portfolio of domestic and foreign investment grade and non-investment grade fixed-income securities. GSZAX advisors generally invest in U.S. and non-U.S government sovereign debt securities, agency securities, corporate debt securities, privately issued adjustable rate and fixed rate mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, custodial receipts, municipal securities, loan participations and loan assignments and convertible securities.

Goldman Sachs Strategic Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 1.8%. GSZAX has an expense ratio of 1.05%.

Nuveen Preferred Securities & Income Fund seeks a high level of current income as well as total return by investing most of its assets along with borrowing, if any, in preferred securities and other income-producing securities. NPSAX advisors also invest in companies principally engaged in financial services, securities-rated investment grade and in below investment grade in various proportions.

Nuveen Preferred Securities & Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 0.2%. Brenda A. Langenfeld has been one of the fund managers of NPSAX since January 2012.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all diversified bond mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of diversified bond mutual funds.

