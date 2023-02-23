3 Best-Rated Diversified Bond Mutual Funds for Solid Returns

Mutual funds having significant exposure to diversified bonds are excellent choices for investors seeking steady returns with a relatively low level of risk. Investing in funds that maintain a portfolio of bonds issued across a wide range of market sectors also reduces sector-specific risk.

Moreover, investing in diversified bond funds is more preferred to individual bond investing, as building a portfolio of the second type may prove relatively more expensive. A higher level of liquidity also makes diversified bond funds more attractive.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked diversified bond mutual funds, namely Nuveen Preferred Securities & Income Fund NPSAX, Ave Maria Bond Fund AVEFX and BlackRock Floating Rate Income Fund BFRAX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Nuveen Preferred Securities & Income Fund seeks a high level of current income along with total return by investing most of its assets along with borrowing, if any, in preferred securities and other income-producing securities. NPSAX advisors also invest in companies principally engaged in financial services, securities-rated investment grade and in below investment grade in various proportions.

Nuveen Preferred Securities & Income Fund Shares has three-year annualized returns of 1.0%. As of the end of November 2022, NPSAX had 65.91% of its assets invested in preferred stocks.

Ave Maria Bond Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in investment-grade debt securities of domestic issuers along with U.S. government and its agencies like corporations, municipalities and money market instruments. AVEFX advisors also invest a small portion of its assets in preferred stocks, common stocks paying dividends and securities convertible into common stock of domestic or foreign issuers, irrespective of their market capitalization.

Ave Maria Bond Fund has three-year annualized returns of 2.9%. AVEFX has an expense ratio of 0.42% compared with the category average of 0.64%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Fund seeks floating rate income by investing most of its net assets in floating rate investments and other investments with similar economic characteristics. BFRAX advisors may also purchase, without limitation, participations or assignments in senior floating rate loans or second lien floating rate loans.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 2.4%. James Keenan has been one of the fund managers of BFRAX since July 2010.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all diversified bond mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of diversified bond mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (NPSAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (AVEFX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (BFRAX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.