3 Best-Ranked Legg Mason Funds to Invest In

Legg Mason has 35 years of experience in providing financial services throughout the world. With nearly $781.8 billion of assets under management (as of Sep 30, 2019), Legg Mason, along with its nine investment affiliates, currently manages more than 90 mutual funds across a wide range of categories, including both equity and fixed-income funds. Most of the company’s clients (67%) are domiciled in the United States. This Baltimore-based company serves both individual and institutional investors with over 3,000 employees in 39 offices throughout the globe.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Legg Mason mutual funds. These funds have earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and are expected to outperform their peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

ClearBridge Large Cap Value Fund Class A2 LIVVX aims for long-term capital growth. Current income is the fund’s secondary objective. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of large capitalization companies. LIVVX returned 19.3% on a year-to-date basis. LIVVX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

As of September 2019, LIVVX held 52 issues with 4.61% of its assets invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Western Asset Total Return Unconstrained Fund Class A2 WRTUX aims for long-term total return. The fund invests in a diverse group of securities and instruments. The fund invests the majority of its assets in debt and fixed income securities that are at least rated in the Baa or BBB categories at the time of purchase. WRTUXreturned 5.9% on a year-to-date basis. WRTUX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

WRTUX has an expense ratio of 1.14% compared with the category average of 1.19%.

ClearBridge Mid Cap Fund Class 1 SMCPX aims for capital appreciation over the long term. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities or other similar securities of medium capitalization companies. SMCPX returned 23.5% on a year-to-date basis. SMCPX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Brian M. Angerame is one of the fund managers of SMCPX since 2005.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Legg Mason mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.