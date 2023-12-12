3 Best Profitable Stocks to Invest in Using Net Income Ratio

It’s prudent to look for companies that offer sturdy returns after meeting all operating and non-operating costs. Thus, investors should seek a profitable company over a loss-making one.

Hence, we have used the concept of accounting ratios to evaluate a company’s profitability. There are several profitability ratios, from which we have chosen the most successful and frequently used profitability metric to determine the bottom-line performance of a company.

To that end, Perdoceo Education PRDO, Novo Nordisk NVO and Merchants Bancorp MBIN have been selected as the top picks with a high net income ratio.

Net Income Ratio

The net income ratio gives us the exact profitability level of a company. It reflects the percentage of net income to total sales revenues. Using the net income ratio, one can determine a company’s effectiveness in meeting operating and non-operating expenses from revenues. A higher net income ratio usually implies a company’s ability to generate ample revenues and successfully manage all business functions.

Screening Parameters

The net income ratio is not the only indicator of future winners. So, we have added a few more criteria to arrive at a winning strategy.

Zacks Rank Equal to #1: Whether the market is good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance.

Trailing 12-Month Sales and Net Income Growth Higher than X Industry: Stocks that have witnessed higher-than-industry sales and net income growth in the past 12 months are positioned to perform well.

Trailing 12-Month Net Income Ratio Higher than X Industry: A high net income ratio indicates a company’s solid profitability.

Percentage Rating Strong Buy greater than 70: This indicates that 70% of the current broker recommendations for the stock are Strong Buy.

These few parameters have narrowed the universe of more than 7,685 stocks to only 16.

Here are three of the 16 stocks that qualified for the screening:

Perdoceo Education provides educational services. The 12-month net profit margin of PRDO is 19.8%.

Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company. The 12-month net profit margin of NVO is 35.2%.

Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. The 12-month net profit margin of MBIN is 24.6%.

