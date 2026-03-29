3 Best Places to Retire in 2026 for Quality of Life, Housing Affordability, and Safety

Key Points

Two are located in the same state.

The third lies in a famously warm and sun-drenched part of the country.

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Ah, the Golden Years. There's nothing like entering retirement, taking a step back from the busy life to enjoy what the world has to offer. Since a key goal of most retirees is to have the most comfortable, stress-free existence possible, where a person retires is often more important than when he or she does so.

Happily for those considering or entering that transition, The Motley Fool has compiled a report, "The 50 Best Places to Retire in the U.S. in 2026, Ranked by What Retirees Value Most." This is an exhaustive analysis of the suitability of every county in this nation for retirees, based on seven criteria. The report found the top spots for three of those factors -- quality of life, housing affordability, and safety.

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1. Quality of life -- Fort Lauderdale, Broward County, Florida

One of the most crucial of the seven factors is quality of life, so it's hardly surprising that the No. 1 score -- 78 out of a possible 100 -- belonged to a city and region in the sunny far Southeast. For many people, bright, balmy weather and palm trees waving lightly in the breeze are the first images that come to mind when they hear the word Florida.

It's not only the climate. Broward is located on Florida's Atlantic Coast, offering retirees quick and easy access to miles of beaches fronting famously warm waters even in winter.

For those who want more active endeavors than sunning on the sand, Fort Lauderdale is a small city by Florida standards, but a thriving one that can satisfy many interests and tastes. It's home to the Riverwalk Arts & Entertainment District for culture and hundreds, if not thousands, of restaurants.

Broward also delivers stunning natural scenery. Home to more than 1,500 acres of coastal wetlands, the Anne Kolb Nature Center in Hollywood is a top draw for fans of the great outdoors. It's also relaxing to spend hours wandering around Tree Tops Park in Davie.

Fort Lauderdale/Broward has plenty of appeal for many types of retirees, but not all. The region scored a relatively low 33 for healthcare, and housing isn't exactly cheap, with a tally of 45. Still, the breadth and range of what it offers people in their later years is impressive.

2. Housing affordability -- Armstrong County, Pennsylvania

For retirees who don't prioritize year-round, short-sleeve weather, Pennsylvania is home to not one but two regions that meet two criteria in our survey. The first, ideal for those who can't (or don't wish to) spend large sums on their retirement home, is Armstrong County in the west of the state, not far northeast of Pittsburgh.

There are very few areas in this country that are inexpensive for housing these days, but Armstrong does pretty well with a top score of 69 in that category.

One key reason why is that it's a largely rural area, but that doesn't mean that home options are limited to farms and out-of-the-way houses. The Allegheny River snakes through the county, and on its banks are clustered several very pleasant municipalities ideal for the easy life. For example, the largest, Kittanning, is has numerous and varied attractions.

Since Armstrong's housing affordability is high, so is its overall cost of living (with a lofty score of 90). That makes it ideal for retirees on a budget, or those who don't want to devote big chunks of their nest egg to such expenses. The region also has a very high score for crime (86), indicating it's quite safe. On the downside, like Fort Lauderdale/Broward, its healthcare number could be better, at 37.

3. Safety -- Lehigh County, Pennsylvania

Only one region across this great land beats Armstrong for safety, and that's Lehigh County in the eastern half of Pennsylvania. It's the beating heart of the Lehigh River valley that winds through that part of the state, and it's a region on the upswing that includes Allentown, a storied city that has reinvented itself after declining as an industrial center last century.

Lehigh is particularly appealing to those inclined to city life, as Philadelphia is just over one hour away by car and accessible by public transportation. New York City and all that it offers isn't much of a haul either, as it's a fairly easy 93 miles away to the east.

It's also got outdoors types covered year round, with the trail-laced Trexler Nature Preserve in Schnecksville. The sprawling park is also the home of the Lehigh Valley Zoo, perfect for critter fans or retirees looking for something to do with the grandkids.

Lehigh is a bit pricier than Armstrong in terms of housing, with a score of only 49 and in its cost of living (72). It also doesn't have a great number for healthcare, at 31. Regardless, it's a fine choice for those who want to be situated near major urban centers, without the significant housing costs those places usually entail.

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