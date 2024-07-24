The 3 Best Personalized Nutrition Stocks to Buy Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It could be quite beneficial to invest in personalized nutrition stocks for this month in July.

Some applications in the personalized nutrition market are now using artificial intelligence and machine learning, or ML, to provide consumers with more targeted and therefore better advice on their diet.

New algorithms and AI are being designed and individual genetic, microbiome and biometric data are being used to design diets. Advancements include DNA and blood profiling of the consumer, where specific dietary suggestions can be provided based on the individual’s biochemistry.

The global consumer is becoming more health conscious and seeking preventative measures to maintain their health and wellbeing. This shift is creating a need for products and services that are related to dietary counseling as per the consumer’s need.

In order to meet these needs, companies are now spending their money on research and development to come up with new products; this includes personal care supplements, diet and even beverages made to fit certain styles.

These are durable trends in the market that will persist, so here are three personalized nutrition stocks for investors to consider that are riding high on them.

23andMe (ME)

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) has a huge database of customers’ genetic information. It is primarily a therapeutics company, which makes it an attractive player in personalized nutrition stocks.



Despite the fact that the company’s consumer genetics kit business has experienced some declines, the main value of 23andMe can be found in its 14 million customers who can help to develop transformational drugs.

23andMe has an internal pipeline of several promising therapeutics: an antibody cancer drug and a NK cell activator that is already in the clinical trials.

It has also expanded the rest of its consumer genetics business, which includes a recently launched set of new premium features that offer users personal health information. The company’s use of genetic information and pharmaceutical research gives it an edge in the fast-emerging field of personalized medicine and the potential for significant future revenues.

ME stock then is one of those personalized nutrition stocks to consider, as it combines a deep understanding of genetics and personalized medicine to offer nutritional insights.

Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX)

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) is one of the best personalized nutrition stocks to consider now. Avalo is a clinical-stage biotech company, whose primary focus is to develop new therapies to manage immune dysregulation, with the goal of using the body’s inflammatory pathways to treat various diseases.

The core of Avalo’s pipeline consists of AVTX-009, a monoclonal antibody that the company claims to have a great prospect in treating hidradenitis suppurativa, or HS, a recurrent and usually painful inflammatory skin disease.

Avalo has high hopes for AVTX-009 based on its plans to progress it to a Phase II trial, which is expected to produce top line results in 2026.

Given that there is a large population of patients with unmet needs and a multi-billion dollar market opportunity in HS, approval of AVTX-009 may be a breakthrough in the treatment of this condition.

Of importance, Avalo has recently acquired AlmataBio and received $185 million financing. This has strengthened the company’s capability and the company’s cash runway into 2027. This, then, positions the company as one of those personalized nutrition stocks to buy.

Veracyte (VCYT)

As one of the best personalized nutrition stocks to buy now, Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) is a company to watch. Being a global diagnostics company that is committed to revolutionizing cancer treatment, Veracyte’s vision on the use of personalized medicine and nutrition is appropriate, given the increasing adoption of evidence-based, patient-specific approaches to healthcare.

The core of Veracyte’s strategy is the Veracyte Diagnostics Platform — a combination of genomic and clinical data, bioinformatics and AI — that allows the company to create effective cancer tests. This enables Veracyte to develop therapies new and increase its range of personalized diagnostic tests leveraging the liquid biopsy.

VCYT’s intersection with personalized nutrition is not as direct as some of the other companies on this list, but there is a strong enough synergy here with oncology to suggest it’s one of those stocks to watch.

VCYT has also caught the attention of analysts, with positive earnings per share forecasts on the horizon and a growing top line.

