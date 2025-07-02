The 3 Best-Performing S&P 500 Stocks of the Last 3 Years Have 1 Key Commonality Other Than Being AI Stocks. Can You Guess It?

The three best-performing stocks on the S&P 500 index over the past three years, as of June 30, are Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) with a 1,403% return; Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), 1,116%; and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), 943%. The S&P 500 returned 71.6% over this period.

Beyond all being artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, these three have one key commonality to which investors should give more attention: They're led by a founder-CEO.

Company Founded IPO* Year Dates Led by a Founder Palantir 2003 2020** Founding to present Supermicro 1993 2007 Founding to present Nvidia 1993 1999 Founding to present

Palantir stock's powerful performance has been driven by strong demand for the company's AI-powered software platforms for data analytics. The company sells to both government and commercial clients. Co-founder Alex Karp is its CEO.

Shares of Supermicro, as the company is commonly called, have had a super run-up thanks to robust demand for the company's servers optimized for AI applications. Founder Charles Liang is CEO.

Nvidia stock's stellar gains have been fueled by ferocious demand for the company's market-leading graphics processing unit (GPU) chips for training AI models and running AI applications. Co-founder Jensen Huang is CEO.

Studies show founder-led companies tend to outperform the market

It might not be just coincidental that the three biggest S&P stock winners over the last three years are all led by one of the company's founders. Studies show that founder-led companies tend to outperform the market over the long term.

This makes common sense. Nobody -- not even the most loyal, hardest working person -- is going to care as much about a company's success as its founders, or at least its founders that are still involved with the company. It's likely a lot of their ego is tied up in the success of their companies -- and that can be a powerful motivating force.

I recall Nvidia CEO Huang saying in an interview years ago that he was either working or thinking about work whenever he wasn't working.

And many of us have probably heard that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has slept at the electric vehicle (EV) pioneer's factories during critical times, such as during retooling. (While Musk isn't technically a Tesla founder, he's legally considered one. For all intents and purposes, he's acted as a founder, as he joined the company in its early days and invested huge sums of money to keep it going.)

Use the "founder-CEO advantage" to your advantage

There are many factors that make a stock a good investment, so I'm certainly not suggesting that folks only invest in founder-led companies. That would leave out a huge number of well-established companies that have succeeded over many decades or even over a century.

What I am suggesting is that you consider the question, "Is this company led by a founder?" when you're contemplating investing in a company that's young enough that it could have a founder-CEO. This factor would just be one consideration in your investing decision.

The "Magnificent Seven" were all led by a founder at some point

The "Magnificent Seven" are Big Tech companies that are widely considered the market's current leaders in driving technological innovation. Their stocks have all outperformed the market -- some have absolutely crushed it -- over the long term.

That all seven of them have had decent-length periods in which they were led by one of their founders lends support to the theory that founder-led companies tend to outperform over the long term.

A partner at Bain & Company, a top management consulting firms, wrote this on the topic in the Harvard Business Review: "[H]ow founders built their companies on the inside, from the start, influenced their companies' success on the outside, for a long time." [Emphasis mine.]

Magnificent Seven Company Founded IPO* Year Dates Led By a Founder Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) 1976 1980 1997 to 2011 Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) 1975 1986 Founding to 2000 Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) 1994 1997 Founding to 2021 Nvidia 1993 1999 Founding to present Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) 1998 2004 Founding to 2001, and 2011 to 2015 Tesla 2003 2010 2008 to present** Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) 2004 2012 Founding to present

Apple is unique among this group in that one of its founders -- Steve Jobs -- didn't become CEO for many years (about two decades) after the founding. But he led Apple during its most innovative period during which it released the iPod, iPhone, and iPad, and set the stage for the stock's strong, sustained run-up.

In short, studies show founder-led companies tend to outperform the market over the long term -- and investors should use this knowledge in their stock-picking.

