The 3 Best Performing S&P 500 Stocks of 2025 Q1

We’re nearing the end of the calendar-year Q1, with many S&P 500 stocks delivering strong performances year-to-date despite recent volatility stemming from tariff talks and other economic developments.

And concerning the all-star performers, Philip Morris PM, CVS Health CVS, and Newmont NEM all reflect top-performing S&P 500 stocks. Let’s take a closer look at what’s been driving the positivity.

PM Pays Shareholders Handsomely

Philip Morris shares have benefited nicely from its latest set of better-than-expected results, with EPS growing 14% alongside a strong 7% move higher in sales. Demand has remained strong for the tobacco titan, with product innovations remaining key for its future.

Notably, smoke-free products exceeded 40 billion units for the first time throughout its FY24, with full-year net revenues for its Smoke-free Business (SFB) increasing by 14.2% alongside an 18.7% move higher in gross profit.

Shares also provide a high level of passive income, currently yielding a market-beating 3.5% annually. Dividend growth has been rock-solid, with PM also holding the ranks of a Dividend King. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s dividends paid on an annual basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CVS Finally Bounces Back

CVS shares have bounced back big in 2025, up 50% so far and snapping a years-long decline for the stock. As shown below, its recent set of quarterly results perked shares up nicely, with the company seeing a 4% year-over-year sales increase alongside a 44% decline in EPS.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Rising costs have been a significant challenge for the company, contributing to the aforementioned profitability crunch. But it’s worth noting that analysts have taken a bullish stance on the company’s upcoming quarterly results expected in early May, with the current $1.62 per share consensus estimate up 12% over recent months.

The estimate reflects 23% year-over-year EPS growth, with sales also expected to increase by 5% from the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Newmont Benefits from Gold Surge

Colorado-based Newmont is one of the world's largest producers of gold, owning several active mines in Nevada, Peru, Australia, and Ghana. The surge in gold prices has been a driving factor behind the stock’s strong YTD performance, up nearly 30%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Notably, the average gold price per oz reached $2,643 throughout its latest period, melting higher from the $2,004 mark in the same period last year. Free cash flow of $1.6 billion throughout the period was the company’s highest read ever.

Below is a chart illustrating NEM’s free cash flow on a quarterly basis. The amplified cash-generating abilities are a huge positive, allowing the company to shell out dividend payments or pay down any debt.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

The 2025 calendar-year Q1 is nearing its end with the close of March. Several stocks have delivered notably strong performances in 2025 so far, a list that includes Philip Morris PM, CVS Health CVS, and Newmont NEM.

Interestingly enough, none of the group above belong to the tech sector, likely a side effect of recent fears that have thrown cold water on the AI frenzy.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.