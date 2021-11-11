3 Best-Performing MFS Mutual Funds for Your Portfolio

Renowned global asset manager MFS provides an array of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals. Based on assets raised in the country or region, the company managed assets worth over $684.3 billion as of Oct 31, 2021.

The company has 1,900 employees dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. MFS deals in more than 80 portfolios investing in domestic and global stocks as well as in fixed-income securities. It has investment offices in Boston, Hong Kong, São Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Below we share with you three top-ranked MFS mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

MFS Growth Fund Class R3 MFEHX focuses on capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities. The fund’s advisor invests MFEHX’s assets in stocks of companies that the advisor believes have the potential for more-than-average earnings growth against the other growth companies.

MFS Growth Fund Class R3 has three-year annualized returns of 27.4%. Eric B. Fischman is one of the fund managers of MFEHX since 2002.

MFS Global Real Estate Fund Class A MGLAX aims for total return. The fund mostly invests in equity securities of U.S. and foreign real estate-related investments. MGLAX may invest the fund's assets across different countries and regions, but a significant percentage of the assets are invested in issuers in a single country.

MFS Global Real Estate Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 15.2%. As of the end of September 2021, MGLAX held 63 issues with 6.3% of its assets invested in Prologis Inc.

MFS Municipal Income Fund Class A1 MMIDX invests the bulk of its assets in municipal securities that are believed to provide interest income free from federal income tax. MMIDX seeks returns through tax-free income and growth of capital and may invest more than one-fourth of its assets in those municipal instruments related to education, healthcare, utilities and housing.

MFS Municipal Income Fund Class A1 has three-year annualized returns of 5.4%. MMIDX has an expense ratio of 0.52% compared with the category average of 0.73%.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all MFS mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential: Last years top IPOs surged as much as 299% within the first two months. With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year could be even more lucrative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.