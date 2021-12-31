3 Best Performing IPOs of 2021

US stock market’s performance this year has been nothing short of extraordinary following the dramatic recovery in the previous year. In fact, major indexes touched record highs on several occasions, eventually leading to a boom in company listings.

It has been a record year for initial public offerings (IPO). From the beginning of the year through Dec 2, 2021, there has been a total of 976 IPOs, citing an Investopedia article. The article further stated that there has been a 103.3% jump in the total number of IPOs this year compared to last year when the previous record set in the year 2000 was broken.

So, what facilitated the boom in IPOs this year? The Federal Reserves’ initiative to keep interest rates at ultra-low levels all through the year along with the government’s stimulus measures to pep up the economy did help stocks climb northwards and encouraged several private companies to go public. At the same time, many startups contributed to the IPO boom as they were in desperate need of cash. Special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) also contributed to the new company listings.

This year, nearly $453 billion was raised by companies from their IPOs, an uptick of 67% from 2020 and more than double from 2019, as mentioned in a business insider article. In reality, most of the firms in the technology sector went public. But there were other high-profile IPOs this year. Notable among them are electric vehicle startups like Lucid and Rivan, and consumer brands such as Warby Parker. Nonetheless, here is a look at the top three IPOs of this year in terms of returns –

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ZIM along with its subsidiaries provides container shipping services. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services went public amid challenging times when the world was plagued by the coronavirus outbreak and companies were facing supply chain disruptions. However, the company displayed enough flexibility and agility in its services, and in the process attracted investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ IPO date was on Jan 28, 2021, and its IPO price was $15 a share, quoting the Investopedia article. The company’s shares have soared 381.4% so far since its IPO. What’s more, ZIM’s expected earnings growth rate for the next quarter is 54%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next-year earnings has moved up 43.7% over the past 60 days. ZIM, currently, flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE provides a platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce.

Global-e Online’s IPO date was on May 11, 2021, and its IPO price was $25 a share, quoting an iposcoop article. The company’s shares have climbed 93.2% so far since its IPO. GLBE’s expected earnings growth rate for the next year is 46.5%. GLBE, at present, has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Roblox Corporation RBLX especially develops online entertainment platforms. Roblox’s platforms help users to interact with each other and generate 3D experiences.

Roblox went public on Mar 10, 2021, and its IPO price was $45 per share, citing the Investopedia article. Roblox’s shares have surged 55.1% so far since its IPO. Additionally, Roblox’s expected earnings growth rate for the next year is nearly 8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next-year earnings has moved up 1.2% over the past 60 days. RBLX, currently, possesses a Zacks Rank #3.





