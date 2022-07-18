3 Best-Performing Fidelity Mutual Funds of H1 2022

Fidelity Investments, founded in 1946 in Boston, MA, is one of the most trusted investment management companies in the world, with more than 40 million individual investors, who have entrusted their money to them. It held $11.3 trillion in assets under administration as of Mar 31, 2022, and employs more than 52,000 associates across nine other countries in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Fidelity sells its mutual fund products directly to its clients, which results in zero load charges and offers a large family of mutual funds with an expert fund management team in various asset classes to choose from based on individual risk appetite. Interestingly, some of the fidelity mutual funds gave a commendable performance in the first half when the broader stock market took a serious beating. The S&P 500, the Dow and the Nasdaq all finished in the red in the first half as recession fears surfaced amid an inflationary environment that led to a hawkish Fed.

We have thus selected three such fidelity mutual funds that not only preserved investors’ wealth in the first half but also generated a spectacular return. These funds have the majority of their investments in sectors like Energy, Basic Materials, Natural Resources and Commodities, along with government debt instruments.

These funds boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or Rank 3 (Hold), have positive first-half, three-year, and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and carry a low expense ratio. Notably, mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify portfolios without an array of commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

Fidelity Advisor Energy Fund FANIX invests most of its net assets in common stocks of domestic and foreign companies that are principally engaged in the energy sector, including the conventional areas of oil, gas, electricity, coal and alternative sources of energy such as nuclear, geothermal, oil shale and solar power. FANIX advisors choose to invest in stocks based on fundamental analysis factors like financial condition and industry position, along with market and economic conditions.

Maurice FitzMaurice has been the lead manager of FANIX since Jan 1, 2020. Most of the fund’s exposure is in Exxon Mobil 20.48%, Chevron 7.93%, and ConocoPhillips 4.92% as of 4/30/2022.

FANIX’s first-half, three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 33.3%, 10.9% and 6.3%, respectively. FANIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and an annual expense ratio of 0.76%, which is less than the category average of 1.07%.

Fidelity Global Commodity Stock Fund FFGCX seeks capital appreciation by investing most of its net assets in common stocks of companies primarily engaged in the energy, metals, and agriculture group of industries across the globe. FFGCX uses fundamental analysis techniques like financial condition, industry position as well as market and economic conditions to select investments.

Jody Simes has been the lead manager of FFGCX since Sep 29, 2018, and most of the fund’s exposure is in Exxon Mobil 7.04%, Nutrien 6.93%, and Chevron 5.70% as of 4/30/2022.

FFGCX’s first-half, three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 7.1%, 14.4%, and 11.9%, respectively. FFGCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and an annual expense ratio of 0.94%, which is less than the category average of 1.11%.

Fidelity Series Commodity Strategy Fund FCSSX invests most of its net assets in issues of domestic and foreign commodity-linked derivative instruments that give leveraging effect on the fund, short-term investment-grade debt securities, cash and cash equivalents. FCSSX also invests a small portion of its net assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary that invests in swaps based on the value of commodities or commodities indexes and in other commodity-linked derivative instruments

Eric Matteson has been the lead manager of FCSSX since Sep 29, 2010, and most of the fund’s exposure is in the money market (96.74%), and U.S Treasury Bill (8.53%) as of 4/30/2022.

FCSSX’s first-half, three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 18.1%, 14.3% and 8.2%, respectively. FCSSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #3 and an annual expense ratio of 0.04% compared to the category average of 1.11%.

