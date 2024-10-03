3 Best-performing ASX Uranium Stocks of 2024

Uranium has broken out, with the spot price rising to a 17 year high of US$106 per pound in early 2024. Despite a pullback to about US$80, pricing for uranium is still 60 percent higher than it was 18 months ago.

Although the market's turnaround has taken time, experts are predicting a bright future as countries around the world pursue clean energy goals. Against that backdrop, ASX-listed uranium companies have been making moves in 2024.

Below the Investing News Network has listed the best-performing uranium stocks on the ASX by year-to-date gains. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on September 27, 2024, and all companies included had market caps above AU$50 million at the time. Read on to learn more about these firms and what they've been up to so far this year.

1. Deep Yellow (ASX:DYL)

Year-to-date gain: 35.21 percent

Market cap: AU$1.39 billion

Share price: AU$1.44

Deep Yellow's portfolio of uranium assets spans Namibia and Australia, with its two most advanced projects being Tumas and Mulga Rock. The former is located in Namibia, while the latter is in Western Australia; according to the company, the two projects have a combined potential annual production capacity of over 7 million pounds per year.



Deep Yellow released a definitive feasibility study (DFS) for Tumas in early February 2023, outlining uranium output of 3.6 million pounds of U3O8 annually, along with output of 1.15 million pounds of vanadium pentoxide. The property's mine life is set at 22.25 years, but additional resources could increase it to over 30 years.

In December 2023, Deep Yellow completed a review of the DFS, updating costs and financial outcomes to reflect the more settled economic environment. Tumas received a mining licence from the Namibian government that same month. The company is targeting late Q4 2024 for a final investment decision, and as of July 1 was on track for first production in Q3 2026.

In terms of Mulga Rock, Deep Yellow has been working on an evaluation program geared at boosting the project's value by looking at its critical minerals potential. In late February, the company updated the resource estimate for the Ambassador and Princess deposits, resulting in a 26 percent increase in the project's total contained uranium. Deep Yellow is currently advancing through an update to its DFS for Mulga Rock with the new data.



Shares of Deep Yellow reached their 2024 peak on May 22, coming in at AU$1.80.

2. Paladin Energy (ASX:PDN)

Year-to-date gain: 19.8 percent

Market cap: AU$3.43 billion

Share price: AU$11.74

Paladin Energy owns a 75 percent stake in the active Langer Heinrich uranium mine in Namibia. The company also has a uranium-focused exploration portfolio that spans both Canada and Australia.

First brought into production in 2006, Langer Heinrich's operations were suspended in 2018 as ultra-low uranium prices averaging US$24 made the mine uneconomical. The dramatic uranium rebound over the past year prompted Paladin to return Langer Heinrich to commercial production in April. First customer shipments were completed in July.

Paladin is set to acquire Canadian explorer and developer Fission Uranium (TSX:FCU,OTCQX:FCUUF) and its Patterson Lake South project in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada, pending a final court decision on the arrangement expected in Q4 2024.

Shares of the company reached AU$17.80, their highest point of 2024 so far, on May 21. At that time, they were up more than 76 percent since the start of the year.

3. Bannerman Energy (ASX:BMN)

Year-to-date gain: 17.6 percent

Market cap: AU$569.75 million

Share price: AU$3.14

Uranium development company Bannerman Energy has honed its efforts on its Namibia-based Etango uranium project, which it says is one of the world’s largest undeveloped uranium assets. The company has been moving forward at Etango for 15 years and is currently targeting a final investment decision for this year.

Bannerman's report on June 10 that it had completed front-end engineering and design, as well as control budget estimate processes, effectively refining a DFS completed in December 2022. In addition, the firm is advancing early works construction, offtake marketing and strategic financing work streams with a final investment decision expected next year.

Bannerman's share price reached AU$4.74, its highest point of 2024 so far, on May 21.

Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.