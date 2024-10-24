3 Best-performing ASX Lithium Stocks of 2024

Global demand for lithium-based power presents a significant opportunity for Australia, the top lithium-producing nation.

As countries and companies establish their positions in the battery value chain, Australia has the ability to leverage its strong output and vast reserves to shape the industry landscape into the 2030s.

The future of lithium demand relies heavily on the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) market, and in recent years its rapid expansion has led to much higher mining of the commodity — so much so that the market has entered a surplus.

This oversupply kept lithium prices subdued in the first half of 2024, but experts continue to forecast a bright long-term outlook for the essential battery material as countries around the world pursue net-zero goals.

Continued consolidation through Q3 2024 led many analysts to declare that the market bottomed in July. Late in the 90 day session the lithium market began to see some price growth amid better than expected September EV sales.

Here the Investing News Network looks at the top three ASX-listed lithium companies by year-to-date gains. The list below was generated using TradingView’s stock screener on October 18, 2024, and includes companies that had market caps above AU$10 million at that time. Read on to learn more about their activities over the past year.

1. Ioneer (ASX:INR)

Year-to-date gain: 73.33 percent

Market cap: AU$572.84 million

Share price: AU$0.26

Australia-listed Ioneer owns the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project in Nevada, US. The project is considered the “sole lithium-boron deposit in North America.”

As part of the permitting process for the Rhyolite Ridge project, Ioneer completed and submitted the administrative draft environmental impact statement (EIS) to the US Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in mid-January. In mid-September, Ioneer announced that the BLM published the final EIS, moving the company closer to building its Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project.

According to the company, the milestone now makes Rhyolite Ridge the first lithium project under the Biden Administration to reach the advanced stage of the environmental permitting process.

“Since Ioneer’s work at Rhyolite Ridge began in 2016, we have listened to members of the community and adapted our plans to maximize the project’s many economic benefits while minimizing indirect impacts to the community and environment. Rhyolite Ridge is stronger because of the extensive collaboration and input from all involved stakeholders,” said Bernard Rowe, managing director at Ioneer.

2. Vulcan Energy Resources (ASX:VUL)

Year-to-date gain: 63.45 percent

Market cap: AU$920.24 million

Share price: AU$4.74

Europe-focused Vulcan Energy Resources aims to support a carbon-neutral future by producing lithium and renewable energy from geothermal brine. The company is currently developing the Zero Carbon lithium project in Germany's Upper Rhine Valley. Vulcan is utilising a proprietary alumina-based adsorbent-type direct lithium extraction process to produce lithium with an end goal of supplying sustainable lithium for the European EV market.

On April 11, Vulcan announced the commencement of lithium chloride production at its lithium extraction optimisation plant in Germany. According to the company, the milestone marks the first lithium chemical production in Europe using local supply. The plant consistently exhibited over 90 percent lithium extraction efficiency.

Vulcan will now prepare the 40 million euro facility for commercial production. The company already has binding lithium offtake agreements in place with major automakers and battery manufacturers, and expects to supply enough lithium for 500,000 EVs during the first phase of production.

During the third quarter, Vulcan received its first licenses for lithium and geothermal exploration in Alsace, France. The permits cover 463 square kilometres, expanding Vulcan's total licensed area in the Upper Rhine Valley to 2,234 square kilometres across France and Germany.

In early August, Vulcan began commissioning its downstream lithium hydroxide optimisation plant (CLEOP) near Frankfurt.

“In the coming months, Vulcan will begin to transport the first LiCl parcels from our upstream facility through to CLEOP for production of the first battery-grade lithium hydroxide products in Europe, all from a European lithium resource,” Vulcan CEO and Managing Director Cris Moreno said.

A mid-October release from Vulcan outlined a memorandum of understanding with industrial software designer AVEVA. The partnership will see AVEVA build a digital framework for Vulcan’s Zero Carbon lithium project.

3. Cygnus (ASX:CY5)

Year-to-date gain: 3.7 percent

Market cap: AU$53.17 million

Share price: AU$0.14

Cygnus Metals is an exploration company focused on advancing its Pontax, Auclair and Sakami lithium projects in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay lithium district of Québec, Canada. The company also owns rare earth element, lithium and base metal projects in Western Australia.

In July, Cygnus reported the completion of geophysical survey work at the Auclair lithium project. The resulting data “identified significant potential for growth” in the Pegasus zone.

Most recently, Cygnus entered into an agreement to a merger of equals with Canadian copper company Doré Copper Mining (TSXV:DCMC,OTCQB:DRCMF), which owns several copper assets in Québec. The statement says the merger creates “a Québec-focused critical minerals explorer and developer with high-grade copper and lithium resources."

“By combining the proven exploration and management skills of the Cygnus team with the high-grade copper resources and immense upside potential at the Chibougamau properties, we have the potential to unlock substantial value,” said David Southam, Cygnus’ executive chairman.

FAQs for investing in lithium

What is lithium?

Lithium is the lightest metal on the periodic table, and it is used in a wide variety of applications, including lithium-ion batteries, pharmaceuticals and industrial applications like glass and steel.

How do lithium-ion batteries work?

Rechargeable lithium-ion batteries work by using the flow of lithium ions in the battery's cell to power a device.

A lithium-ion battery has one or more cells, depending on the amount of energy storage it is capable of, and each cell has a positive electrode and negative electrode with an electrolyte separating them. When the battery is in use, lithium ions flow from the negative electrode to the positive electrode, running out of power once all have transferred. When the battery is charging, ions flow the opposite way.

Where is lithium mined?

Lithium is mined from two types of deposits, hard rock and evaporated brines. Most of the world's lithium production comes out of Australia, which hosts the Greenbushes hard-rock lithium mine. The next-largest producing country is Chile, which like Argentina and Bolivia is located in South America's Lithium Triangle.

Lithium in this famed area comes from evaporated brines, including the Salar de Atacama. Lithium can also be found in sedimentary deposits, but currently none are producing.

Where is lithium found in Australia?

Australia is the world’s top producer of lithium, and its lithium mines are all located in Western Australia except for one, which is Core Lithium’s (ASX:CXO,OTC Pink:CXOXF) Finniss mine in the Northern Territory. Western Australia accounts for around half of global lithium production, and the state is looking to become a hub for critical elements.

Who owns lithium mines in Australia?

Several companies own lithium mines in Australia, including some of the biggest ASX lithium stocks. In addition to the entities discussed above, others include: Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS,OTC Pink:PILBF) with its Pilgangoora operations; Arcadium Lithium with the Mount Cattlin mine; Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium (HKEX:0358), which owns the Mount Marion mine alongside Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN,OTC Pink:MALRF); and Tianqi Lithium (SZSE:002466), which is a partial owner of Greenbushes via its stake in operator Talison Lithium.

Who is Australia’s largest lithium producer?

Australia’s largest lithium producer is Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), which has interests in both the Greenbushes and Wodgina hard-rock lithium mines. Greenbushes is the world’s largest lithium mine, and Albemarle holds 49 percent ownership of operator Talison Lithium’s parent company.

Albermarle also has 60 percent ownership of Mineral Resources’ Wodgina mine, and owns the Kemerton lithium production facility as part of a 60/40 joint venture with Mineral Resources.

Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, currently hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

