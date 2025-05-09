3 Best-Paying Side Gigs for Millennials Worried About Layoffs

Scrolling through your LinkedIn feed feels like watching a horror movie these days, as you see a steady stream of talented, hard-working people adding the green “#OpenToWork” banners to their profiles. Layoffs can sweep through even the most dedicated teams, and no one is immune. Not even you.

As a Millennial, you’re used to tough times. You’re doing everything you can to buttress yourself financially in case you find yourself on the wrong end of a layoff. You’re prioritizing your emergency fund (and making sure that it’s in a high-yield savings account). You’re slashing expenses wherever you can — canceling unused subscriptions, cutting back on dining out. In short, doing everything the experts recommend to save all you can.

Still, you worry it won’t be enough. You’re wondering if it’s time to take on a side hustle. But you don’t want something that will drain your physical and emotional energy without delivering real financial benefit.

GOBankingRates looked at some of the best-paying side gigs for Millennials to take on now.

Virtual Assistant

Are you organized, almost to a fault? Do you enjoy learning new technologies? Would you say you’re at your happiest when you’re helping people? If you answered yes to these questions, you might have found your calling as a virtual assistant.

Working largely from home, you’d get to help individuals or businesses with administrative tasks like managing inboxes, scheduling, customer service and light bookkeeping.

When starting out, you can charge around $15 to $20 per hour, moving up to $25 to $40 an hour, and eventually, you could earn $40 to $75 an hour. If you have specialized skills — such as proficiency in Excel or experience with project management tools — you might be able to charge more out of the gate.

To search for companies that are hiring virtual assistants, try Flexjobs or Indeed. If you want help being paired with businesses that need your services, try platforms like Time etc or Boldly, which match VAs with clients.

Digital Copywriter

You know all that delightful web copy you read while you’re scrolling on your phone? The kind that convinces you to buy the goodies you didn’t know you needed? Informs you about random facts at 2 a.m.? (Octopuses have three hearts — who knew?) That’s not created by AI or magic — only the magic of human creativity via a skilled copywriter.

If you’re deft with words, either in your day job or as a hobby, it’s worth building an online portfolio to showcase your talent. Include samples of marketing copy, blog posts, social media captions, product descriptions — anything a business might need to build its brand voice and connect with customers.

Most gigs allow flexible hours, as long as you meet deadlines. You can find clients on Fiverr, Upwork, Contra or Indeed. Rates typically start around $25 per hour, rising to $50 to $75 per hour with experience and a strong portfolio. Top freelancers may even negotiate project-based fees.

Crafting

Are you the go-to blanket knitter whenever there’s a new baby in the family? Does that “Portlandia” song “She’s Making Jewelry Now” describe your life? Are you the one friends ask to create watercolor cards or portraits for holiday gifts? Yeah, you know you’re the artsy-craftsy one in your circle — and you might be sitting on a profitable creative business.

You can sell your work at local farmers markets, craft fairs, or online through platforms like Etsy, Society6, Shopify, or Saatchi Art. Digital marketplaces help you reach a national — or even global — audience, especially if you build a loyal following through social media or email newsletters.

What can you earn? It varies widely by craft and audience. Some makers charge $25 for a pair of earrings, while others command $600 or more for original artwork. You can set your own prices, but don’t forget to account for your materials, time, shipping costs and any platform fees.

