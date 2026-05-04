3 Best Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy Now (PARR, PR, TTE)

The conflict with Iran continues to simmer, with no clear resolution in sight. While the broader market has largely looked through the day-to-day developments, rallying sharply in recent weeks, the implications for energy markets remain meaningful.

Oil and gas stocks continue to present a compelling opportunity. Industry executives in Houston note that each day of disruption in the Strait of Hormuz can translate into roughly a week of normalization time for global supply chains. With disruptions now extending for over 60 days, the timeline for a full reset could stretch well into mid-2027. In that environment, crude prices are likely to remain elevated, supporting strong margins across the sector.

At the same time, many energy names carry favorable Zacks Ranks and exhibit strong price momentum, reinforcing the near-term setup. For tactical traders and investors looking to diversify exposure, Par Pacific (PARR), Permian Resources (PR) and TotalEnergies (TTE) stand out as attractive opportunities within the oil and gas space.



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Parr Pacific: Stock on the Verge of a Breakout

Par Pacific is an integrated downstream energy company with operations spanning refining, logistics, and retail, primarily focused on niche and supply-constrained markets such as Hawaii and the Pacific Northwest. This geographic positioning gives the company exposure to structurally tighter fuel markets, often supporting stronger margins relative to more competitive regions.

Parr Pacific estimates are seeing a sharp inflection. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), driven by aggressive upward revisions in earnings estimates. Current quarter estimates have surged 184%, while full year expectations are up 147%, with analysts raising projections unanimously, an indication of rapidly improving profitability and favorable industry conditions.

Technically, the setup is equally compelling. After a strong year-to-date advance, shares have spent the past six weeks consolidating those gains, forming a constructive base. That consolidation now appears to be resolving higher, with the stock beginning to push through a key resistance level.

If confirmed, this breakout could mark the start of the next leg higher, supported by both improving fundamentals and strong momentum.



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Permian Resources: Shares Push Record Highs

Permian Resources is an exploration and production company focused on the core of the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific and low-cost oil producing regions in the United States. Its scale, high-quality acreage, and operational efficiency position it well to benefit from sustained strength in crude prices.

Fundamentals are moving decisively in the right direction. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), supported by strong upward revisions in earnings estimates. Current-year projections have jumped 83%, while next year’s estimates are up 47%, reflecting improving margins and favorable commodity pricing.

Technically, shares are already confirming that strength. The stock has broken out to new all-time highs and is seeing continued follow-through buying, a sign of strong institutional demand.

With both fundamentals and price action aligned, Permian Resources remains one of the stronger momentum plays in the energy space.



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TotalEnergies: Stock Coiled Below a Breakout

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy major with operations spanning upstream oil and gas, LNG, refining, and a growing portfolio of renewable and power assets. This diversified model provides exposure to elevated crude prices while also offering longer-term transition optionality.

The analyst outlook appears very strong. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), supported by steady upward revisions in earnings estimates. Current year projections have increased by 52%, while next year’s estimates are up 35%.

The price action shows shares are setting up constructively. The stock remains within a large bull flag pattern, consolidating just below a key breakout level following its prior advance. This type of setup typically reflects healthy digestion of gains, often preceding another leg higher.

A confirmed breakout from this range would likely signal renewed momentum, positioning TotalEnergies alongside other leaders in the energy space.



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Should Investors Buy Shares in TTE, PARR and PR?

The setup across the energy sector remains compelling. Elevated crude prices, supported by ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and constrained supply dynamics, continue to drive strong earnings power for oil and gas companies.

All three names highlighted here combine powerful fundamental tailwinds with favorable Zacks Ranks and constructive technical setups. Earnings estimates are moving higher, margins are expanding, and price momentum is confirming the improving outlook.

While energy can be a volatile sector, the current backdrop favors strength. For investors seeking tactical exposure or looking to their oil and gas holdings, TTE, PARR, and PR stand out as attractive opportunities with potential for further upside.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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