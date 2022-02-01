3 Best Mutual Funds to Buy From the PIMCO Portfolio

Founded in 1971, Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC or PIMCO is an internationally acclaimed investment management firm. The company provides a wide range of financial services across the globe, with the help of more than 2,800 employees. PIMCO had around $2.2 trillion assets under management as of Sep 30, 2021.

PIMCO offers a broad line-up of investment solutions for the entire gamut of equities, bonds, currencies, real estate, alternative investments and risk-management services. Though the firm manages an array of mutual funds, it is best known for those based on fixed income.

Below we share with you three top-ranked PIMCO mutual funds, viz., PIMCO High Yield Municipal Bond Fund Class A PYMAX, PIMCO RAE US Small Fund Class A PMJAX and PIMCO Fixed Income SHares: Series M FXIMX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

PIMCO High Yield Municipal Bond Fund Class A invests the major portion of its assets in debt securities that are expected to provide income free from federal income tax. PYMAX may invest in investment-grade municipal bonds and not more than 30% of its assets in "private activity" bonds.

PIMCO High Yield Municipal Bond Fund Class A has returned 7% in three years. As of the end of September 2021, PYMAX held 724 issues, with 1.24% of its assets invested in PUERTO RICO SALES TAX FING CORP SALES TAX REV 4.784%.

PIMCO RAE US Small Fund Class A seeks long-term capital growth. PMJAX invests the majority of its assets in securities of small-capitalization companies. It particularly focuses on small companies economically tied to the United States.

PIMCO RAE US Small Fund Class A has returned 21.2% in three years. Robert D. Arnott has been one of the fund managers of PMJAX since 2015.

PIMCO Fixed Income SHares: Series M fund aims for maximum total return along with the preservation of capital and prudent investment management. The fund invests the majority of its assets in a portfolio of domestic and foreign fixed income instruments of varying maturities that include mortgage- and other asset-backed securities, corporate-debt securities, and floating and variable rate debt instruments.

PIMCO Fixed Income SHares: Series M has three-year annualized returns of 6.3%. (FXIMX) has an expense ratio of 0.02% compared with the category average of 0.97%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all PIMCO mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.