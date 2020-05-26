3 Best Mutual Funds From the Dimensional Portfolio

Dimensional Fund Advisor offers investment solutions from different asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. With a workforce of more than 1400, Dimensional Fund Advisor has 13 offices in nine countries, including the United States.

It invests in both domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds, real estates and commodity markets. As of Mar 31, 2020, Dimensional Fund Advisor had nearly $454 billion of assets under management. For the past three decades, the company has been providing investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 38 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Dimensional Fund Advisor mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Class R1 DFTVX fund seeks appreciation of capital over the long term. The fund invests in a diverse range of the readily marketable securities of U.S. small as well as mid-cap companies that the fund’s advisor identifies as high-profitability value stocks. DFTVX has 10-year annualized returns of 5.2%.

Jed S. Fogdall is one of the fund managers of DFTVX since 2012.

DFA U.S. Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio DFSIX fund seeks long-term capital growth. The fund’s portfolio invests in a broad and diverse group of securities of American companies with more emphasis on small-capitalization, value and high-profitability companies against their representation in the U.S. universe, while adjusting the portfolio’s composition based on sustainability impact considerations. DFSIX has 10-year annualized returns of 10.8%.

As of the end of March 2020, DFSIX held 2,188 issues, with 4.9% of its assets invested in Apple Inc.

DFA International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio DFSPX fund invests a major portion of its net assets in equity securities. It may gain exposure to companies associated with approved markets by purchasing equity securities in the form of depositary receipts, which may be listed or traded outside the issuer's domicile country. DFSPX has 10-year annualized returns of 3.7%.

DFSPX has an expense ratio of 0.33% compared with the category average of 0.98%.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Dimensional Investments mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

