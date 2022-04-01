3 Best Money Moves for April 2022

April is many things: It’s the first full month of spring. It’s also Financial Literacy Month. And for all the T.S. Eliot fans out there, perhaps April is the cruelest month.

Even if you’re not into modernist poetry, April is probably the cruelest month if you’ve been procrastinating on your taxes. Aside from Tax Day, there are some other big changes happening this month that you should be aware of. Money is here to break it all down for you — as we are every month.

Here are three key money moves you should make this April.

1. File your taxes

In the previous two installations of Money Moves, we’ve dedicated space to chronicling the absolute mayhem that’s been going on at the IRS. We’ve been asking — no, pleading with — you to file your taxes early. Welp, this is it. It’s not a drill this time, y’all. Tax Day is fast approaching.

This year, taxes are due on April 18 for most people, but start as soon as you can, especially if you’re anticipating a refund.

The IRS has been dealing with a serious backlog of tax returns. According to the National Taxpayer Advocate, the IRS’s own internal watchdog, the IRS is buried in paperwork. Namely, it is combing through about 15 million paper tax returns — many from last year. Some taxpayers are still waiting to get 2020 tax refunds.

On top of that, refund delays are expected to plague this tax season, too, largely due to major pandemic-related tax changes. The IRS says most electronic filers expecting a refund via direct deposit should receive it within three weeks.

But there are large groups that fall outside of that estimate. As the Tax Advocate notes, paper returns are the “IRS’s Kryptonite,” and they’ll take longer to process. If you’re claiming the recovery rebate credit and/or the remaining portion of the child tax credit, the IRS says your tax refund may take more than 21 days (and probably between 90 to 120 days). Incorrect or incomplete information will also cause delays.

Ahead of Tax Day, you also have time to lower your 2021 taxable income by making last-minute contributions to your retirement accounts (specifically an IRA or Roth IRA) and, in several states, 529 college savings plans.

Finally, remember that if you can’t get your taxes finished by the deadline, you do have the option to fill out a quick form to get an extension, but that’s also due April 18. Note that this simply gives you more time to file, not more time to pay your taxes. If you’re expecting to owe, you still have to make an estimated payment by Tax Day.

2. Prep for Medicaid eligibility checks (and possible loss of coverage)

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Medicaid — a state and federal health care program that covers low-income Americans — has seen soaring enrollment numbers. According to the latest numbers from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, nearly 80 million Americans are enrolled in Medicaid, accounting for roughly a quarter of the entire U.S. population.

A recent study from the Urban Institute’s Health Policy Center links the spike in enrollment to two main causes: the loss of millions of jobs at the onset of COVID-19 and a Medicaid rule change put in place by pandemic relief legislation passed in March 2020.

What that rule change did was basically prohibit the government from knocking people off Medicaid during the ongoing public health emergency, which is a technical term. The government first declared a public health emergency on Jan. 27, 2020, and renewed it eight times since. The last renewal was in January for 90 days. That designation is set to expire in mid April.

Once the public health emergency officially ends, Medicaid will restart eligibility checks and begin pruning its roll of people who don’t meet the income thresholds and other requirements.

Urban Institute researchers estimate that 15 million Americans, including 6 million children, will be at risk of losing their Medicaid coverage.

What happens if you’re no longer eligible for Medicaid? You’ll unfortunately lose your coverage and will need to find health care through another program. The Urban Institute estimates that about a third of the 15 million people would be eligible for a subsidized health plan through the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare.

Obamacare has certain enrollment deadlines each year, but if you lose health coverage, that qualifies you for a “special enrollment period,” meaning you can sign up for a new plan no matter the date.

Many of the children at risk of losing Medicaid coverage could qualify for Children’s Health Insurance Coverage (CHIP), according to the Urban Institute. And the remaining adults would need to seek coverage through their employers, enroll in an unsubsidized Obamacare plan or forgo health coverage altogether.

Dollar Scholar

Still learning the basics of personal finance? Let us teach you the major money lessons you NEED to know. Get useful tips, expert advice and cute animals in your inbox every week.

Sign Up

3. Get your free weekly credit reports before they end April 20

Normally, the national credit bureaus allow you to request your credit report once per year, as required by federal law. But because of the pandemic, Equifax, Experian and TransUnion have been allowing everyone to pull their credit reports for free every week.

On April 20, this temporary measure is coming to an end, and the bureaus will revert to their regular annual cadence.

This date might already be marked on your calendar for, um, other reasons. But before then, you should consider checking your credit report at least once per bureau. The only website that allows you to pull reports from all three bureaus at once — and is also authorized by the federal government — is AnnualCreditReport.com.

Pro tip: When pulling your credit report, triple check the URL. There are many look-alike sites that try to either harvest your personal info or trick you into paying for your report when you don’t need to.

Regularly monitoring your credit report is a best personal-finance practice, even if you don’t think you need to. Scammers have been having a field day during the pandemic. For example, in 2021 alone, consumers lodged nearly 600,000 complaints to the Federal Trade Commission related to issues with their credit reports — second only to complaints about scammer-related fraud.

If you find something awry on your credit report, make sure to dispute the inaccurate information. Left unchecked, negative info on your credit reports can cascade, making it difficult to secure a loan, land a job, get your rental application approved or even open a bank account.

More from Money:

How to Check Your Credit Score

How to File Taxes for Free

How to Save Money on Gas

© Copyright 2021 Ad Practitioners, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.