3 Best Mid-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Impressive Returns

Investors interested in comparatively less risky returns through exposure to both growth and value securities may opt for mid-cap blend mutual funds. While mid-cap funds are expected to offer the best of both large- and small-cap ones, blend funds, also known as "hybrid funds," aim for value appreciation by capital gains. Companies with market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion are generally considered mid-cap firms.

Moreover, mid-cap funds are believed to provide higher returns than their large-cap counterparts while witnessing a lower level of volatility than the small-cap ones. Meanwhile, blend funds provide significant exposure to both growth and value stocks. These funds owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund's equity style box.

Below, we will share with you three mid-cap blend mutual funds, namely Ave Maria Value Fund AVEMX, Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund FMCSX and U.S. Vector Equity Portfolio DFVEX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund #1 Rank(Strong Buy) as we expect these mutual funds to outperform their peers in the future. To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all mid-cap blend funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Ave Maria Value Fund invest most of its net assets in common stocks, preferred stocks and securities convertible into common stock in companies meeting its religious criteria irrespective of its market capitalization. AVEMX chooses to invest in companies that its advisors believes are priced at a discount to their true value.

Ave Maria Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 12.5%. As of the end of June 2022, AVEMX had 36 issues and invested 12.33% of its net assets in Texas Pacific Land Corporation.

Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks of domestic and foreign companies with market capitalizations similar to those listed on the Russell Midcap Index or the S&P MidCap 400 Index. FMCSX advisors also invest in large and small-cap companies with growth or value characteristics or sometimes both

Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund has three-year annualized returns of 12.1%. FMCSX has an expense ratio of 0.79% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

U.S. Vector Equity Portfolio invests most of its net assets in a broad and diverse group of companies operating in the United States with high exposure in smaller capitalization, lower relative price and higher profitability companies. DFVEX chooses to invest in companies with market capitalization as compared to the weighted set of U.S. operating companies listed on the U.S securities exchange.

U.S. Vector Equity Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 10.4%. Jed S. Fogdall has been one of the fund managers of DFVEX since February 2012.

