3 Best Mid-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for High Returns

Investors interested in comparatively less risky returns through exposure to both growth and value securities may opt for mid-cap blend mutual funds. While mid-cap funds are expected to offer the best of both large- and the small-cap ones, blend funds, also known as "hybrid funds," aim for value appreciation by capital gains. Companies with market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion are generally considered as mid-cap firms.

Moreover, mid-cap funds are believed to provide higher returns than their large-cap counterparts, while witnessing a lower level of volatility than small-cap ones. Meanwhile, blend funds provide a significant exposure to both growth and value stocks. It owes its origin to a graphical representation of a fund's equity style box.

Below, we will share with you three top-rated mid-cap blend mutual funds namely, ClearBridge Mid Cap Fund Class A SBMAX, MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund A BMSFX, and Boston Trust Walden Midcap Fund WAMFX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund #1 Rank (Strong Buy) as we expect these mutual funds to outperform its peers in the future. To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all mid-cap blend funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

ClearBridge Mid Cap Fund Class A seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in equity securities or other investments in medium-capitalization companies. SBMAX advisors can also invest a small portion of its assets in foreign securities or companies small or large-cap companies.

ClearBridge Mid Cap Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 10.6%. As of the end of December 2021, SBMAX had 66 issues and invested 3.0% of its net assets in Regal Rexnord Corp.

MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund A seeks capital appreciation by investing most of its net assets in common stocks, equity interests in real estate investment trusts (REITs), and other securities that represent an ownership interest of a medium market capitalization companies. BMSFX also invests in foreign securities.

MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund A has three-year annualized returns of 10.3%. BMSFX has an expense ratio of 0.84% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

Boston Trust Walden Midcap Fund invests most of its net assets in diversified domestic equity securities of midcap companies that have market capitalization similar to the stocks listed in the Russell Midcap Index at the time of purchase, WAMFX advisors make investment decisions based on financially, environmental, social, and governance factors of the companies.

Boston Trust Walden Midcap Fund has three-year annualized returns of 9.3%. Stephen J. Amyouny has been the fund manager of WAMFX since August 2011.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of mid-cap cap blend mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds .

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.