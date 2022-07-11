3 Best Mid-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Attractive Returns

Blend funds, also known as hybrid funds, aim for value appreciation by capital gains. These owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund’s equity style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds are great picks for investors looking for a mix of growth and value investment. Meanwhile, a mid-cap blend fund is a type of equity mutual fund that holds in its portfolio a mix of value and growth stocks, where the market cap of the stocks are generally between $2 billion and $10 billion.

Moreover, mid-cap funds are believed to provide higher returns than their large-cap counterparts, while witnessing a lower level of volatility than the small-cap ones. Meanwhile, blend funds provide a significant exposure to both growth and value stocks. It owes its origin to a graphical representation of a fund's equity style box.

Below, we will share with you three top-rated mid-cap blend mutual funds namely,Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund FMCSX, RMB SMID Cap Fund Class I RMBMX, and MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund A BMSFX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund #1 Rank (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all mid-cap blend funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks of both foreign and domestic companies with a medium market capitalization, i.e., companies with a market cap similar to the Russell Midcap Index or the S&P MidCap 400 Index at the time of purchase. FMCSX advisors choose to invest in either growth stocks or value stocks or sometimes both.

Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund has three-year annualized returns of 15.8%. As of the end of January 2022, FMCSX had 167 issues and invested 3.16% of its net assets in Money Market.

RMB SMID Cap Fund Class I invests most of its assets along with borrowing, if any, in equity securities of small and mid-cap companies. RMBMX advisors choose to invest in companies with a market cap between $100 million and $10 billion at the time of purchase.

RMB SMID Cap Fund Class I has three-year annualized returns of 15.5%. RMBMX has an expense ratio of 0.80% compared with the category average of 1.09%.

MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund A seeks capital appreciation by investing most of its net assets in equity securities of medium market cap domestic and foreign companies. BMSFX chooses to invest in common stocks, real estate investment trusts, and other securities that represent an ownership interest in a company or other issuer.

MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund A has three-year annualized returns of 12.9%. James C. Fallon has been one of the fund managers of BMSFX since August 2016.

