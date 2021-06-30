3 Best MassMutual Funds to Buy for Spectacular Returns

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company or MassMutual, along with its subsidiaries, manages a significant number of mutual funds across different categories, including both equity and fixed-income funds.

MassMutual uses a multi-manger approach to offer services including life policies, money management and retirement planning to its clients throughout the globe. The company was founded in 1851 and is considered one of the leading asset managers. As of Dec 31, 2020, it managed around $62.3 billion of assets along with its affiliates.

Below we share with you three top-rated MassMutual mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all MassMutual mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

MassMutual Select Mid Cap Growth Fund Class R4 MEFFX seeks capital growth in the long run. MEFFX maintains a diverse portfolio by investing mainly in equity securities of mid-cap companies that have high-growth potential over the long term. MEFFX has three-year annualized returns of 17.8%.

As of the end of March 2021, MEFFX held 219 issues, with 2.31% of its assets invested in Microchip Technology Inc.

MassMutual Short Duration Bond Fund Service Class MSBYX aims to achieve a high total rate of return primarily from current income while minimizing fluctuations in capital values by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of short-term investment grade fixed income securities. MSBYX has three-year annualized returns of 3.2%.

Douglas M. Trevallion is one of the fund managers of MSBYX since 2018.

MassMutual Select BlackRock Global Allocation Fund Class R5 MGSSX aims for long-term total return. The fund invests in both equity and debt securities like money market securities and other short-term debt obligations of issuers located around the world, including emerging markets. MGSSX has three-year annualized returns of 11.8%.

MGSSX has an expense ratio of 0.89% compared to the category average of 1.02%.

