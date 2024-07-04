The 3 Best Magnificent 7 Stocks to Buy in July 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The Magnificent 7 stocks represent a group of the largest technology companies known for their substantial market influence and growth potential. As of July 2024, these stocks continue to be favored by investors due to their robust performance and future prospects. These companies are characterized by their leadership in various cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and digital advertising. This backdrop forms my article for the best Magnificent 7 stocks to buy.

The consistent historical performance of the Magnificent 7 stocks is attributed to their business models, significant investments in research and development and strong financial health. They benefit from extensive cash reserves, which enable continuous expansion and shareholder returns through dividends and stock buybacks. Additionally, their dominance in key sectors ensures they remain at the forefront of technological advancements.

However, not all of these companies are created equal. So, here are three of the best Magnificent 7 stocks for investors to consider this month.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) continues to be a dominant player in technology with strong revenue streams from its diverse product lineup, including iPhones, iPads, Macs and services. The company’s consistent innovation and loyal customer base make it a solid investment.

There is a bullish case to be made for Apple stock. Analysts believe the introduction of Apple Intelligence, the company’s AI initiative, will position Apple as a leader in the consumer AI experience. The seamless integration of AI across Apple’s proprietary hardware and software ecosystem is expected to create stronger synergies between its products.

Furthermore, Apple is reportedly considering a new pricing strategy for its iPhones. The company may increase prices on high-end models to subsidize lower-cost iPhones, aiming to attract new users into the Apple ecosystem. This approach could help Apple expand its user base and maintain growth, especially since consumers are holding onto their smartphones for longer periods between replacements. Despite some challenges, such as increased competition in China, analysts maintain a positive outlook on Apple stock, with several reiterating their Buy ratings and predicting a potential upside of around 25% from current levels. All in all, it’s one of those best Magnificent 7 stocks for investors.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) diverse portfolio, including its Azure cloud services, Office software suite and gaming division, positions it well for continued growth. Its strong presence in both enterprise and consumer markets provides stability and growth potential.

There is a strong bullish case for Microsoft stock. The company reported strong fiscal second-quarter results. Microsoft’s innovative approach and demonstrated high unit volume growth in AI-related revenue, particularly in its Azure cloud business, indicate its potential to hold a leading position in the AI space. Analysts believe that Microsoft is well-positioned to benefit from the transformative digitization of corporate America.

Furthermore, analysts maintain a positive outlook on Microsoft stock, with some initiating coverage with a Buy rating and setting ambitious price targets. For instance, New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu set a price target of $570, implying a potential $4 trillion market capitalization for Microsoft. This optimism is backed by the company’s strong execution under CEO Satya Nadella’s leadership.

Amazon (AMZN)

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) remains a leader in e-commerce and cloud computing through Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company’s expansion into various sectors, including streaming, logistics and AI, ensures its long-term growth prospects.

There is a bullish case for Amazon stock over the next five years. Amazon’s e-commerce foundation remains strong, with significant cost savings and improved operating income in both its North American and international e-commerce segments. This turnaround has been driven by a decentralized fulfillment network and strategic layoffs, allowing the company to focus on new growth opportunities.

Looking ahead, AWS is expected to be a key driver of future growth. AWS is well-positioned to benefit from increased AI-related demand, particularly from start-ups that utilize its industry-leading cloud platform for storage and data management. Additionally, Amazon’s custom AI training chips, Inferentia and Trainium, are designed to attract clients to AWS by offering competitive training speeds at potentially lower costs. Analysts believe that AWS is nearing an AI “inflection point,” with generative AI projects expected to drive revenue growth above current projections.

