3 Best Janus Mutual Funds to Invest In

Janus Mutual Funds, managed by the well-established Janus Capital Group, Inc., is based in Denver, CO. It has $322.1 billion in client assets under management (AUM) and a global presence through 24 offices. It offers a diverse range of investment options to suit various financial goals. These funds boast competitive expense ratios, averaging just 0.96%, and ensure the firm's commitment to minimizing fees and expenses. With a substantial 75.43% of its mutual funds classified as no-load funds, investors can benefit from cost-effective investing. Janus Mutual Funds also have a strong track record of delivering competitive returns, making it an attractive choice for those seeking to grow their wealth over time.



From an investment standpoint, we have selected three Janus mutual funds that are anticipated to safeguard one's portfolio and offer appealing returns. Mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify the portfolio without commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).



These mutual funds, by the way, boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy)or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5,000 and carry a low expense ratio.



Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund JANEX invests in common stocks of medium-sized companies whose market cap aligning with those in the Russell Midcap Growth Index.



Brian Demain has been the lead manager of JANEX since Oct 31, 2007. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like ON Semiconductor Corp (4%), Constellation Software Inc (3.5%) and Boston Scientific Corp (3%) as of Jun 30, 2023.



JANEX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 9% and 9.2%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.80% compared with the category average of 1.09%. JANEX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.



Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund JNGLX invests its net assets in securities issued by firms that have a life science emphasis to meet its investment goal. JNGLX has created a fundamental policy mandating a minimum investment of its total assets in securities issued by firms categorized under the "life sciences" sector as part of its strategy to locate such companies.



Andy Acker has been the lead manager of JNGLX since Apr 30, 2007. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like UnitedHealth Group Inc (6.1%), AstraZeneca PLC (4.2%) and Eli Lilly and Co (3.7%) as of Jun 30, 2023.



JNGLX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 6.6% and 8.7%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.80% compared with the category average of 1.03%. JNGLX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



Janus Henderson Mid Cap Value Fund JDPAX seeks capital appreciation by investing in equity securities of mid-sized companies whose market capitalization falls in the range of the Russell Midcap Value Index.



Justin Tugman has been the lead manager of JDPAX since Mar 18, 2015. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Alliant Energy Corp (2.5%), The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (2.5%) and Laboratory Corp (2.5%) as of Mar 31, 2023.



JDPAX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 10.6% and 4.9%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.91% compared with the category average of 1.01%. JDPAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.





Zacks Investment Research

