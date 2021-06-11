3 Best Invesco Mutual Funds That Deserve Your Attention

With more than $1.51 trillion worth of assets under management (as of May 31, 2021), Invesco Ltd. offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes.

This top-notch global investment management company caters to a wide range of mutual funds including equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and international funds. The company has more than 8,000 employees and offers financial services worldwide through offices located in 25 countries.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Invesco mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds, their Zacks Rank and the past performance.

Invesco Core Plus Bond Fund Class A ACPSX aims for total return that encompasses current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its net assets in fixed income securities and in derivatives and other instruments. However, investment grade fixed-income securities generally represented by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index are given primary focus. ACPSX has returned 5.9% over the past three years.

As of the end of March 2021, ACPSX held 1,041 issues, with 4.29% of its assets invested in Federal National Mortgage Association 2%.

Invesco Corporate Bond Fund Class A ACCBX aims primarily for current income with preservation of capital, while capital appreciation is secondary. The fund invests the majority of its net assets in corporate bonds, and in derivatives and other instruments. The fund manager can also invest 65% to 100% of net assets in investment grade securities, and securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government. ACCBX has three-year annualized returns of 7.9%.

Charles E. Burge is one of the fund managers of ACCBX since 2010.

Invesco Discovery Fund Class A OPOCX aims for capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of American companies that its managers believe have good potential for growth. It mostly focuses on stocks of small-capitalization companies. OPOCX has three-year annualized returns of 23.3%.

OPOCX has an expense ratio of 1.06% compared with the category average of 1.21%.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Invesco mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.