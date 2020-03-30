3 Best Hartford Funds for Decent Returns

Hartford Funds, a segment of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG), had total assets of around $127 billion under management (as of Dec 31, 2019). The company claims to manage at least 50 mutual funds across a wide range of styles and asset classes. Hartford Financial Services was founded in 1810 and is a well-recognized insurer in the United States.

Hartford Funds focuses on meeting and even exceeding “traditional industry benchmarks” through “human-centric investing.” The company believes that human-centric investing can help creating solutions, products and advisor tools, which in turn, strengthen the bottom line and improve advisor-client relationships.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Hartford mutual funds. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Hartford Balanced HLS Fund Class IA HADAX invests the majority of its assets in equity securities and a smaller portion in debt securities and cash instruments. Although the fund may invest across all market-capitalizations, it may especially focus on investing in securities of large-capitalization companies. HADAX returned 8.4% over the past year.

Michael E. Stack is one of the fund managers of HADAX since 2015.

Hartford Healthcare HLS Fund Class IA HIAHX invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of healthcare companies. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation. The fund has the flexibility to invest in companies of any market-capitalization across any country. HIAHX returned 10.5% over the past year.

As of the end of February 2020, HIAHX held 110 issues, with 5.03% of its assets invested in Pfizer Inc.

Hartford Stock HLS Fund Class IB HIBSX aims for long-term capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities. The fund also invests a smaller portion of its assets in non-U.S. companies’ securities and non-dollar securities. HIBSX returned 8.6% over the past year.

HIBSXhas an expense ratio of 0.76% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

