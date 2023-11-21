3 Best Glenmede Mutual Funds Worth Buying Right Now

Glenmede Investment Management, established in 1956, provides a range of investment options, including managed equity, fixed income, derivative and ESG strategies. It prioritizes long-term value creation and integrates principles into its investment practices, making it a trustworthy choice for investors seeking stability and responsible investing. As of Sep 30, 2023, Glenmede managed assets worth $41.6 billion.

Investing in Glenmede mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Glenmede mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

Glenmede Small Cap Equity Adv GTCSX invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, in equity securities such as common and preferred stocks. GTCSX advisors also invest in U.S. small-cap companies, with market capitalizations falling within the range of any stock listed on the Russell 2000 Index.

Jordan L. Irving has been the lead manager of GTCSX since Feb 27, 2018. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Western Alliance Bancorporation (2.1%), EMCOR Group, Inc. (6.1%) and Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (1.9%) as of Jul 31, 2023.

GTCSX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 13.1% and 6.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.94% compared to the category average of 1.03%. GTCSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Glenmede Secured Options GTSOX invests in secured option strategies. These strategies involve composing covered call and secured put options on stock index ETFs, stock indices, and individual stocks.

Stacey Gilbert has been the lead manager of GTSOX since Feb 27, 2020. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Options (273%), US Treasury Bills (20.4%) and Vanguard 500 Index Fund (2.4%) as of Jul 31, 2023.

GTSOX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 7.9% and 5.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.87% compared with the category average of 1.20%. GTSOX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Glenmede Equity Income Portfolio GEQIX invests most of its assets in income-generating equity securities, such as common stocks and preferred stocks. GEQIX advisors also invest in large U.S. companies, with market capitalization falling within the range of any stock listed on either the Russell 1000 Index.

Mark Livingston has been the lead manager of GEQIX since Dec 13, 2020. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (2.9%), PepsiCo, Inc. (2.8%) and McDonald's Corp (2.7%) as of Jul 31, 2023.

GEQIX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.6% and 8.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.86% compared to the category average of 0.94%. GEQIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

