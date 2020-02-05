3 Best Funds From Goldman Sachs Portfolio

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) has been offering financial services, including investment and advisory solutions, and risk-management expertise, to institutional and individual investors throughout the world since 1988. With more than $1 trillion assets under management, GSAM is considered one of the world’s leading financial management companies.

The fund takes pride in having more than 2,000 professionals across 30 offices worldwide. Its teams have more than 650 investment professionals, who capitalize on the technology, risk-management skills and market insights of Goldman Sachs. The fund family develops investment strategies with respect to geographical regions, industries and asset classes.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

Goldman Sachs High Yield Municipal Fund Investor Class GYIRX seeks growth of income, which is free from regular federal income tax. GYIRX invests a large chunk of its assets in fixed income securities, which are issued by or on behalf of U.S. territories and states. These fixed income securities offer regular federal income tax-exempted interest. GYIRX has three-year annualized returns of 8.4%.

GYIRX has an expense ratio of 0.61% as compared with the category average of 0.94%.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Insights Fund Investor Class GTTTX seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing at least 80% of its net assets and any borrowings for investment in a diversified portfolio of equity investments in small-cap American companies. GTTTX has three annualized returns of 5.7%.

As of October 2019, GTTTX held 421 issues, with 1.02% of its assets invested in Portland General Electric Co.

Goldman Sachs Satellite Strategies Portfolio Class AGXSAX seeks appreciation of capital in the long run. Normally, the fund invests about four-fifth of its assets in underlying, which according to its advisor are invested in satellite asset classes. Goldman Sachs Satellite Strategies Portfolio Class A has three-year annualized returns of 6.6%.

Christopher Lvoff is one of the fund managers of GXSAX since 2017.

