3 Best Fidelity Mutual Funds to Buy for Strong Returns

Fidelity Investments can trace its origins to its earlier form as Fidelity Management & Research, or FMR. This multinational financial services powerhouse is headquartered in Boston, MA, since its establishment in 1946.



With a staggering $11.7 trillion in assets under management as of Jun 30, 2023, Fidelity has established its prominence in the financial landscape. Notably, it goes beyond handling immense wealth and caters to 43 million individual investors.



Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify one’s portfolio without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).



We have, thus, chosen three Fidelity mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.



Fidelity Advisor Energy Fund FANAX seeks long-term growth of capital and protection of the purchasing power of shareholders' capital. FANAX advisors invest in common stocks and certain precious metals and securities of foreign and domestic issuers.



Maurice FitzMaurice has been the lead manager of FANAX since Dec 31, 2019. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Exxon Mobil Corp (24.6%), Weatherford Chevron Corp (7.2%) and ConocoPhillips (4.7%) as of Apr 30, 2023.



FANAX's 3-year and5-year annualized returns are 42.8% and 5.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.01% compared with the category average of 1.07%. FANAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.



Fidelity Select Financial Services Portfolio FIDSX seeks capital appreciation by investing in common stocks of companies principally engaged in providing financial services to consumers and the industry.



Matt Reed has been the lead manager of FIDSX since May 31, 2019. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Mastercard Inc (8.7%), Wells Fargo & Co (8%) and Bank of America Corp (6.1%) as of May 31, 2023.



FIDSX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 18.2% and 7.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.75% compared with the category average of 1.08%. FIDSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



Fidelity Value Fund FDVLX seeks capital appreciation by investing in common stocks of companies that management believes are undervalued in terms of the issuing company's assets, earnings, or growth potential.

Matthew Friedman has been the lead manager of FDVLX since May 12, 2010. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like PG&E Corp (1.5%), Edison International (1.4%) and Hess Corp (1.4%) as of Apr 30, 2023.



FDVLX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 23.3% and 10.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.86% compared to the category average of 1.01%. FDVLX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

