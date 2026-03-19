The 3 Best Energy Stocks to Invest $1,000 in As Oil Hits $100 A Barrel

Key Points

ExxonMobil, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips offer distinct combinations of dividend durability, production momentum, and cash-flow potential in a $100-oil environment.

The biggest risk across all three stocks is a pullback in oil prices toward the low $60s, which would pressure margins even if it isn’t necessarily catastrophic.

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As of today, oil sits at just under $100 a barrel, having crossed above the three-digit threshold a few times in the last two and a half weeks. While the Department of War has indicated that securing the Strait of Hormuz is a top priority, Iran has dug in and made controlling the narrow shipping lane a core strategy. So for the time being, it seems expensive oil is here to stay, and there are three energy stocks that look perfectly positioned for this climate.

Three giants, one oil price problem

All three of the companies here are coming off a tough 2025, with each one posting lower YoY earnings as crude prices slid.

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ExxonMobil's (NYSE: XOM) full-year net income fell 14% to $28.84 billion, though it set a production record of 4.7 million oil-equivalent barrels per day, the highest in over 40 years.

Chevron's (NYSE: CVX) net income dropped 30% to $12.30 billion, even as the Hess acquisition pushed worldwide production to a record 3,723 MBOED, up 12% year-over-year.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) saw Q4 realized prices fall 19% year-over-year to $42.46 per BOE, dragging net income down 13.34% for the full year to $7.99 billion.

All of that means today's $100 oil is well-timed for these companies and sets each one up to be a cash geyser in 2026.

Comparing performance at $70 oil and sensitivity to a price surge

At current oil prices, ExxonMobil posted the strongest combination of dividend stability and production scale among the three companies in this comparison. It carries 43 consecutive years of dividend growth, a 2.64% yield, and $51.97 billion in full-year operating cash flow that funds both its buyback program and capital investment without stretching the balance sheet. CEO Darren Woods framed it plainly: "ExxonMobil is a fundamentally stronger company than it was just a few years ago."

ExxonMobil has historically demonstrated more income stability and production scale regardless of where oil settles.

ConocoPhillips has historically shown more earnings sensitivity to rising oil prices, with its $7 billion incremental free cash flow target by 2029 and Marathon Oil synergies providing more upside leverage in a higher-price environment.

The bear case for all three is the same: oil retreating to the low $60s again, where Brent spent much of late 2025, would compress margins across the board, but not to a catastrophic level. After all, the companies were just there. ExxonMobil's structural cost savings and dividend track record reflect its historical performance during periods of lower crude prices, while ConocoPhillips's earnings sensitivity and Chevron's production growth each present distinct profiles across the price cycle.

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Austin Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends ConocoPhillips. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.