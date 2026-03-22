The 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Key Points

Verizon has a high dividend yield and customers willing to pay to stay connected to the world.

Target isn't a loved stock right now, but the value is right and shopping must go on.

Las Vegas is known for gambling, but the dividends are in the real estate.

10 stocks we like better than Verizon Communications ›

Owning dividend stocks can be a great way to both beat the market and generate cash flow as a long-term investor. But understanding the underlying business is critical to making the strategy work. In this video, I go over three stocks that have great underlying businesses and strong dividend yields for investors. They aren't the most popular stocks on the market, but great dividend stocks rarely are.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 18, 2026. The video was published on March 20, 2026.

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Should you buy stock in Verizon Communications right now?

Before you buy stock in Verizon Communications, consider this:

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See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 22, 2026.

Travis Hoium has positions in Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications and Vici Properties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.