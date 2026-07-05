The 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in July

Key Points

Coca-Cola proves that reliable dividend growth starts with a resilient business that keeps finding new ways to expand beyond its core products.

Chevron's generous yield is backed by stronger long-term cash flow, but investors should be prepared for the ups and downs that come with energy prices.

American Express may not offer the biggest yield today, but its fast-growing dividend could reward patient investors over the next decade.

10 stocks we like better than Chevron ›

A reliable dividend is a promise a company makes to its owners, and the best payers keep that promise through good markets and bad. Three names from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway portfolio stand out for income investors this July. Each one cuts a different kind of paycheck: one a steady raiser, one a high yielder, one a fast grower. And each is putting money to work in ways that should protect the dividend for years to come.

A Dividend King that keeps reinventing itself: Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) raised its payout for the 64th year in a row in February 2026, a streak that earns it the title of Dividend King -- a club reserved for companies with at least 50 straight years of increases. The quarterly dividend climbed to $0.53 per share. A record like that matters because it signals a board that treats the dividend as a commitment rather than a perk to trim when times get hard.

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What stands out is where Coca-Cola spends outside the soda aisle. The company is pouring $650 million into expanding Fairlife, its high-protein milk brand that crossed $1 billion in sales, and it rolled out Topo Chico mixers for the cocktail crowd. These moves show a beverage maker chasing health-minded, premium buyers, not a company resting on its cola.

The risk with Coca-Cola is that its shares trade at full valuation, and a strong dollar shrinks overseas earnings when converted into dollars. Income buyers should weigh the modest yield against a slower growth profile.

The high-yielder with fresh fuel: Chevron

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) offers the fattest yield of the group, a payout near 4.3%, and it lifted its dividend for the 39th straight year in 2026. The bigger story sits beneath that number. Chevron closed its purchase of Hess, a deal that hands it a stake in the prized Guyana oil fields and adds billions in free cash flow. That cash is the engine behind future dividend raises, the figure income investors should focus on.

The risk with Chevron is that oil is a cyclical commodity, and its profits rise and fall with crude prices, which the company cannot control. A sharp drop in oil prices would put pressure on both earnings and the room to keep raising the payout. Chevron carries high fixed costs and ongoing capital spending that don't fall as quickly as revenue when prices slide, so a downturn can squeeze cash flow faster than the company can cut back.

In a prolonged slump, management may have to choose between funding the dividend with debt or slowing its growth.

A dividend grower betting on the affluent: American Express

American Express (NYSE: AXP) carries a smaller yield, around 1%, but it raises the dividend at a brisk clip -- a 16% increase in 2026. For an investor who plans to hold for a decade, that growth rate can outweigh a fat starting yield, since a small dividend that compounds can pass a large one that stalls.

The company made its largest-ever investment in refreshing the Platinum Card, adding dining and wellness credits and opening Centurion Lounges in new cities. The bet is on younger, high-spending cardmembers who pay the $895 annual fee. Early demand has topped management's own expectations.

American Express lends to consumers, so a recession that lifts card defaults would dent profit. The premium strategy also leans on a free-spending customer base that a downturn could thin out.

Together, these three stocks cover the whole dividend spectrum: Coca-Cola for dependability, Chevron for yield, and American Express for growth. None of them is a sure thing, as Coca-Cola's valuation is rich, Chevron lives and dies with oil prices, and American Express rides the ups and downs of the credit cycle. But that's exactly the point of owning all three. Each one stumbles for a different reason, in a different corner of the economy, so they're unlikely to all stumble at once.

July is a good month to put this to work. We're at the midpoint of the year, summer trading tends to be quieter -- and quieter markets often mean steadier prices and fewer headlines yanking stocks around. If you buy in now, you've got the back half of the year for those dividends to land and start compounding. To me, that balance is the whole reason to build an income portfolio in the first place.

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American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express, Berkshire Hathaway, and Chevron. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.